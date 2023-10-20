Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Week 7: DraftKings Sportsbook notable prop bets

Last weeks’ game was disappointing for the Seattle Seahawks, but we’re all ready to turn the page to the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle will be playing in front of the 12s at Lumen Field for the first time in a month and will look to follow up their second loss of the 2023 season with another winning streak.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s prop bets from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook!

First Scoring Play Type, Home Field Goal (+310)

Here are the first scores of each of the Seahawks games this season:

Seahawks FG

Seahawks TD

Panthers FG

Seahawks TD

Seahawks TD

Looking at those, I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to take the Home Touchdown option at +135 but I’m rolling with the 3 points instead considering the recent red zone struggles. Against a division opponent like Arizona, Seattle may opt to take the points instead of going for it on 4th downs like they did against the Bengals, trusting that their defense can hold the Cardinals offense down. For reference, the odds for the Cardinals scoring first are +380 for a TD and +390 for a FG. If you’re really feeling a safety as the first score, the Cardinals odds are +6500 while the Seahawks sit at +7500, which seems weird to me.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Catch a Pass in 1st Seahawks Drive, Yes (+180)

JSN has started off slow this season to be sure, but he’s had 5 or more targets in four of the five games this season. He had his most productive game last week with 4 catches for 48 yards and was open on a few other plays where he wasn’t targeted. JSN had receptions on the first drive in three games this year, so it’s more than a 50/50 shot and I think Geno trusts him despite the slow start. In case you were interested, DK Metcalf’s odds in this category are -105.

Geno Smith TD Passes, Over 1.5 (-145)

This might seem like an easy win and yet Geno Smith has only thrown multiple TD passes in one game this season. So, why the heck wouldn’t I take the under 1.5 TD at +114? Call it a hunch. By all means, bet the under if you want. Last season, Smith only had four games all year including playoffs with 1 or fewer passing TDs. He had two games without a TD pass last year - just like Smith had against the Bengals - and he followed those up with 2 TD passes in the next game each time. It’s Geno redemption time.