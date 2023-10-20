In Today’s Links: DK won’t change (should he?); breakdown and analysis of the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive struggles, from two sources; ‘Hawks v Cardinals preview; Bobo!; and more. Welcome to Friday, thank goodness.

Seahawks News

Is Seaside Joe CANCELED for Jarran Reed gaffe?! - Seaside Joe

The Mistake Of The Year; Geno Smith QB School; Should Seahawks draft a RT? Seaside Joe 1691

Analysis: A deeper look at the Seahawks' struggles in red zone, on 3rd down - The Seattle Times

Simply acknowledging there's a problem hasn't been enough so far for the Seahawks to solve their two most vexing offensive issues: Converting on third downs and in the red zone. The Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL in points scored (24.8 per game) but are 30th in third-down conversions (31.58%) and tied for 20th in red-zone touchdowns (11 of 22, 50%).

Seahawks' DK Metcalf won’t change style after another penalty - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf says he has no intention of changing his style of play even after picking up another personal foul penalty.

Bumpus: Why Seahawks' JSN is 'so close' to a breakout game - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus likes what he's seen from Jaxon Smith-Njigba of late, and thinks he will breakout for the Seattle Seahawks against Arizona.

The Huddle Podcast: Huddle Up For Week 7 vs. Cardinals - Seahawks.com

Dave Wyman, Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost preview Week 7 vs. the Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith is not the problem. Dissecting Seahawks offense’s woes, possible solutions - The Athletic

Yes, Smith has faltered in key moments, but he is far from the main culprit as the Seahawks flounder on third down and in the red zone.

Seattle Seahawks' Jake Bobo 'Getting In Groove,' Carving Out Larger Role - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Whether delivering clutch third down catches or throwing his body around as a blocker, Jake Bobo continues to do everything right for the Seattle Seahawks, and his performance has started to lead to increased snaps on offense.

NFC West News

49ers news: 5 players who the Niners could get at the trade deadline - Niners Nation

The 49ers could be buyers, once again, at the NFL Trade Deadline.

49ers Injury Update: McCaffrey, Samuel, Williams, Greenlaw Miss Practice - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It isn't positive news, but it was to be expected for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyler Murray Expected to Play 'Plenty' in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to the practice field - and one NFL insider expects him to play "plenty".

What kind of impact could Kyler Murray’s return have on the Cardinals this season? - Revenge of the Birds

It looks like Kyler Murray will finally be returning to the field within the next few weeks. What kind of impact can Cardinals fans expect when he does?

Rams offensive line: Kevin Dotson making a case for contract extension - Turf Show Times

Kevin Dotson is making a positive impact on the Rams offensive line

Los Angeles Signs Cory Durden to 53-Man Roster - Rams Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all the latest news for the Los Angeles Rams

Around The NFL

Saints lose after Foster Moreau somehow drops tying touchdown - Larry Brown Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars after Foster Moreau dropped a tying touchdown in the end zone.

The Overhang: NFL scoring is down, and offenses have been sputtering, and here's why - Yahoo Sports

The numbers are ... stark. And the reasons are plentiful. But there may be hope for a rebound yet.

Can Broncos QB Russell Wilson turn his season around? - ESPN

The Broncos' quarterback has shown some progression under Sean Payton, but is still searching for consistency.

Bears' Tyson Bagent to complete journey from D-II QB to NFL starter - ESPN

Bagent will be the fourth Division II quarterback in the past 20 years -- and the first since 2010 -- to start an NFL game.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Field and Stream, late Sunday matchup previews - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with writer Matt Okada to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into week 7, but first the guys answer some questions from listeners.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 matchup previews - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with writer Matt Okada to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into week 7, but first the guys answer some questions from listeners.

Rating every NFL starting QB so far this year. Who’s better than expected? Most concerning? - The Athletic

In evaluating quarterback play across the league, some performances are veering from expectations while others are confirming suspicions.

2023 NFL trade deadline: Davante Adams, Chase Young among 10 players who need to be dealt to a new team - CBSSports.com

These 10 players need to get out of bad situations to revive their careers

Buy, sell or hold: What should each NFL team do at the 2023 trade deadline? | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Here is what each NFL team should do at the trade deadline, from the Carolina Panthers as sellers to the Philadelphia Eagles as buyers.