For the second game in a row, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had a confrontation with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC). On this occasion, however, Adams is getting punished by the NFL.

CBS Sports reports that Adams has been fined $50,000 for “directed verbal remarks” and “inappropriate physical contact” with a doctor on the sidelines in Seattle’s 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The plot twist here is that unlike the New York Giants game, in which a concussed Adams was shown on the television broadcast having an outburst at the neurological specialist, Adams wasn’t the one being checked for a concussion against the Bengals. This occurred after this big catch and subsequent hit absorbed by rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo.

Hello Jake Bobo pic.twitter.com/xdnu3M0laC — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 15, 2023

Play was stopped to get Bobo to the sideline and into the blue medical tent for evaluation, but he was cleared to return. CBS didn’t show any video of what occurred between Adams and the UNC, but the league has footage that it has since reviewed and deemed a punishable offense. The report states that, “the league said Adams interfered with orderly administration of the game.”

It should be noted that the report says that the NFL didn’t consider Adams a repeat offender, so nothing from the Giants game was factored into the fine.

Adams apologized for his previous confrontation while the league was mulling a fine for the incident at MetLife Stadium. Do I hear an encore now that he’s apparently done this when he’s not even the one getting checked for a concussion? This can’t keep happening, especially from the viewpoint of doctors who want to be in a safe work environment.

In a week in which we’ve had polarizing “Bench Geno Smith?” and “Trade DK Metcalf” discourse, what better way to close out the work week than have this Jamal Adams news show up?