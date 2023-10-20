The Seattle Seahawks have not ruled anyone on the active roster out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but there are a couple of notable players listed as questionable.

Pretend I didn’t say “ignore DK Metcalf not practicing” on Thursday because I forgot that he did hurt his hip against the Cincinnati Bengals. Previously he hadn’t been practicing a whole lot to protect his rib injury suffered against the Detroit Lions. Pete Carroll indicated that Metcalf is likely touch-and-go up until kickoff.

Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf is a gametime decision. More the hip that’s the issue now. pic.twitter.com/nm0Mbb133s — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 20, 2023

Metcalf has never missed a game in his NFL career, which is frankly a fact that gets lost in the shuffle a bit.

Center Evan Brown, running back Zach Charbonnet, right tackle Jake Curhan, and guard Phil Haynes were the other players questionable. Charbonnet didn’t practice all week, so there’s a chance we see SaRodorick Thompson Jr get elevated from the practice squad while Zach deals with his hamstring injury. Phil Haynes didn’t practice the last two days so I wouldn’t really bank on him playing, but we could also see Jason Peters make his Seahawks debut if needed. Peters would also have to be elevated from the practice squad.

Evan Brown and Jake Curhan did limited practice on Friday so we’ll see about them, otherwise the Seahawks OL somehow could manage to get even more depleted.

Here’s the final report:

Full Seahawks injury report for this week. Usually, guys listed as questionable who at least practice on a limited basis tend to play on Sunday. But obviously that's not always the case. But my guess is the one OL most unlikely to play is Haynes. I'd imagine the others do: pic.twitter.com/bWnIY2tIQW — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 20, 2023

And in case you’re wondering, Kyler Murray is out and Budda Baker is questionable on Arizona’s side.