Seahawks-Cardinals final injury report: DK Metcalf a game-time decision

Metcalf hurt his hip against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: OCT 15 Seahawks at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have not ruled anyone on the active roster out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but there are a couple of notable players listed as questionable.

Pretend I didn’t say “ignore DK Metcalf not practicing” on Thursday because I forgot that he did hurt his hip against the Cincinnati Bengals. Previously he hadn’t been practicing a whole lot to protect his rib injury suffered against the Detroit Lions. Pete Carroll indicated that Metcalf is likely touch-and-go up until kickoff.

Metcalf has never missed a game in his NFL career, which is frankly a fact that gets lost in the shuffle a bit.

Center Evan Brown, running back Zach Charbonnet, right tackle Jake Curhan, and guard Phil Haynes were the other players questionable. Charbonnet didn’t practice all week, so there’s a chance we see SaRodorick Thompson Jr get elevated from the practice squad while Zach deals with his hamstring injury. Phil Haynes didn’t practice the last two days so I wouldn’t really bank on him playing, but we could also see Jason Peters make his Seahawks debut if needed. Peters would also have to be elevated from the practice squad.

Evan Brown and Jake Curhan did limited practice on Friday so we’ll see about them, otherwise the Seahawks OL somehow could manage to get even more depleted.

Here’s the final report:

And in case you’re wondering, Kyler Murray is out and Budda Baker is questionable on Arizona’s side.

