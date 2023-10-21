Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Last week was kind of a weird game for the Seahawks as they lost 17-13 on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense started out fantastic with an opening drive TD and then proceeded to squander multiple opportunities inside the red zone.

The defense, on the other hand, had two poor drives to start the game and then clamped down on a powerful Bengals offense, causing some real optimism.

Or, did it?

For some, maybe, as fan confidence in the Seahawks current direction dropped to 81% which continues a downward trend since Week 4.

Personally, I thought that the biggest potential swing in Seattle’s record this season would come down to the defense. The offensive performance in the last few games is slightly concerning but if the defense can continue to play at a high level this team will win a lot of games.

Their next opportunity to do that comes at the friendly confines of Lumen Field against a familiar foe in the Arizona Cardinals. Those small-beaked birds drag a 1-5 record with them but have been competitive in every game and will feature Seattle’s kryptonite – a backup QB!

Now, maybe the Seahawks already exorcised those demons when they persevered against the Andy Dalton-led Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Looks like you guys agree with that as a whopping 95% believe that Seattle will find a way to vanquish the annoying Cardinals. Yes, I’m aware that 48% + 46% = 94%, but there’s some rounding shenanigans going on there since only 5% of you think the Cardinals will pull off the upset.

The main question in this week’s poll was once again centered on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The first WR taken in the 2023 NFL Draft has slowly been progressing each week and finished with his highest receiving total of 48 yards on 4 catches but hasn’t found pay dirt yet. Will this be the week?

A slim majority of fans think that JSN will finally get that slump-breaker first NFL TD. Maybe he should have had one last week already? Geno Smith, himself, admitted as much.

You know what would be a great way to pay him back? Throw him 2 TDs.

(And not just because that would cover one of my prop bets I wrote about this week…)

