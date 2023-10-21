In Today’s Links: more takeaways from last Sunday’s contentious loss to the Bengals; what Pete Carroll is seeing from an improved Seattle Seahawks defense; more injury reports, crucial as they be; interviews with Bellore and Bobo! Happy Saturday. Sunday looms and it’s an important one for our ‘Hawks. Let’s get fired up!

Seahawks News

4 Takeaways from QB School's Geno Smith/Seahawks offense full game - Seaside Joe

And the #1 problem facing the Seattle Seahawks future: Seaside Joe 1692

Seahawks' shifting offensive line getting healthier as it prepares for Cardinals - The Seattle Times

A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks started only four different offensive-line combinations in 17 regular-season games, perhaps an underappreciated reason for the team's surprising success. The injury report for most of this week as the Seahawks prepared for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game at Lumen Field against Arizona looked ominous as four of the five players who started last week against the Bengals were either out or limited. The Seahawks listed three offensive linemen as questionable — Brown (hip), guard Phil Haynes (calf) and right tackle Jake Curhan (ankle). Coach Pete Carroll referred to all three as game-time decisions.

What 3 former Seahawks said about DK Metcalf's penalties - Seattle Sports

Three former Seattle Seahawks players and current Hawks voices sounded off about DK Metcalf's penalties and his response to them this week.

'We're getting better': Carroll on what he's seeing from Seahawks' D - Seattle Sports

After a great performance by the defense, Pete Carroll shares his thoughts on that side of the ball for the Seattle Seahawks.

What a healthy Jamal Adams can do for the Seahawks defense - ESPN

The Seahawks safety played in his first full game of the season last Sunday. What can the team expect now that he's back and healthy?

Hawks Live Podcast: Live With Nick Bellore, Jake Bobo And More - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer prep for Week 7 vs. the Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Keys to Victory For Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals - Locked On Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the Seattle Seahawks likely will be without multiple starting offensive linemen again, they will be facing an Arizona Cardinals defense that has struggled mightily giving up big plays both in the pass and run game on their own home turf.

NFC West News

Rams vs Steelers betting odds: Will LA offense do enough to get Week 7 win - Turf Show Times

The Rams Week 7 matchup against the Steelers will tell us a lot about them moving forward

Los Angeles Rams' Raheem Morris 'Fired Up With' Ernest Jones' Communication - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris claims that third-year linebacker Ernest Jones "has done the most when it comes to coach-to-player communication."

Arizona Cardinals’ ‘room’ grades through 6 games - Revenge of the Birds

Which of the Cardinals’ position groups have the highest and lowest grade thus far?

From Top to Bottom, Arizona Cardinals Excited for Kyler Murray's Return - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are quite excited to welcome Kyler Murray back in the mix.

49ers news: John Lynch talks Jake Moody’s miss & Tashaun Gipson’s hit - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch also spoke about Tashaun Gipson, Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffrey

Steve Wilks Explains Why the 49ers Run Defense Struggled Against the Browns - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks explains why the San Francisco 49ers run defense struggled against the Cleveland Browns.

Around The NFL

Foster Moreau's postgame interview after costly drop goes viral - Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau's postgame interview went viral after he dropped a crucial pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL is walking a fine line between player safety and over-policing the game - Yahoo Sports

The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.

NFL 2023 Week 7 injury report roundup: Xavien Howard questionable for Dolphins - NBC Sports

All the injury news for Sunday's games.

NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 7, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

Yes, the Lions ARE Super Bowl contenders; plus, the keys to Cleveland's defense and Miami's run game - NFL.com

Are the Lions legit Super Bowl contenders? Why has the Browns' defense emerged as one of the NFL's best units? What is the key to the Dolphins' electric ground game? Bucky Brooks has the answers in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

The Lions are excelling on the road, with their fans on hand to witness it all - The Athletic

"Nothing but blue, man." The Lions are 3-0 away from home this season, and their fans have showed up en masse to show their support.

Ranking five NFL teams in worst long-term situations: Broncos paying dearly for Russell Wilson, Sean Payton - CBSSports.com

These teams don't have bright futures after the 2023 season

Most, least improved NFL players at every position in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The most- and least-improved NFL players by PFF grading through Week 6 of the 2023 season.