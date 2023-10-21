NFL Week 7 TV coverage maps: Limited distribution for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks got plenty of national spotlight for last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but this week it’s a much more limited regional distribution window.

Going up against the 1-5 Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 PM on FOX, this is as regional as regional coverage can get. There are essentially no neutral markets outside of the Seattle and Phoenix area seeing this one.

Here’s how it shapes out according to 506 Sports’ coverage maps.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are on the call for FOX. It’s their first Seahawks game since, uh, the loss to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 when Colt McCoy started. Well that isn’t very comforting.

Anyway, CBS has the doubleheader this week. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are the featured early game, which gives you an idea of how bad their morning slate is. From a competitive standpoint, I suppose the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts might be the “best” game and presumably Gardner Minshew’s presence explains why Eastern Washington is getting this one.

CBS (10 AM)

And, of course, most of the country will witness the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs. Many will have the misfortune of watching the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

CBS (1:25 PM)