Seahawks promote Joey Hunt from practice squad, elevate Easop Winston & SaRodorick Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a quintet of players listed as questionable, and based on a trio of roster moves Sunday, it appears as though the Hawks might be preparing to be without multiple of those players.

First, the five players given a Questionable designation for the game against the Cards:

RB Zach Charbonnet

WR DK Metcalf

C Evan Brown

G Phil Haynes

T Jake Curhan

With that in mind, the Hawks moved three players from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday afternoon ahead of the game Sunday.

So, Joey Hunt was promoted, while Easop Winston and SaRodorick Thompson were elevated from the practice squad. As elevations, Winston and Thompson will return to the practice squad without passing through waivers on Monday afternoon, while Hunt is now a member of the 53 man active roster. In order to make room for Hunt, the Seahawks waived interior offensive lineman Ben Brown.

In any case, the reason to elevate Winston over any of the other practice squad receivers likely has more to do with health at the running back position than at receiver. Winston returned 10 punts in three games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021, and it would seem likely that he will take over the return duties typically handled by DeeJay Dallas in order to avoid unnecessary risk to the running back depth. In addition, Hunt provides depth on the interior of the offensive line if Brown is unable to go and Olu Oluwatimi starts at center.