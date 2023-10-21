Will Dissly fined for uncalled personal foul penalty against Bengals

As expected, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was fined $16,391 for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. That brings his running tab of personal foul penalty fines to north of $65,000 on the season.

What’s come out of nowhere is the $16,391 fine for tight end Will Dissly, who uh... I guess whiffed his way into an uncalled penalty on Kenneth Walker’s 21-yard run late in the 2nd quarter. This is the play in question.

Wasn’t flagged on Sunday but here’s the play that Will Dissly got fined for pic.twitter.com/hllMB7cXhw — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 21, 2023

It’s not an illegal chop block because Joseph Ossai isn’t engaged with another offensive player. This isn’t an illegal block below the waist, either. So I assume that the flag should’ve been for tripping, as it looks like Dissly’s legs make contact with Ossai, who stumbles but isn’t completely knocked off his feet. Your guess is as good as mine.

For what it’s worth, Bengals defensive back Dax Hill was fined for his helmet shot on Jake Bobo, while defensive tackle B.J. Hill received a letter from the NFL after committing a face mask penalty on Kenneth Walker.