Report: Seahawks to start Stone Forsythe at right tackle

The Seattle Seahawks have played the majority of the 2023 season without starting right tackle Abe Lucas since Lucas left the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Lucas has been on injured reserve since, and while he is eligible to return to the active roster, he has yet to return to practice.

As such, the Seahawks continue to look to their bench at the position, and after Jake Curhan struggled against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, pre-gram reports indicate that Curhan will not be the starter at right tackle in Week 7 when the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals.

#Seahawks starting offensive line in warmups:



LT Charles Cross

LG Damien Lewis

C Olu Oluwatimi

RG Anthony Bradford

RT Stone Forsythe — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 22, 2023

So, for those who had hoped that third year right tackle Stone Forsythe would get a chance to show what he can do, it appears he will be given that opportunity against the Cardinals. This combination of starters on the offensive line has a combined total of 74 career starts between them.