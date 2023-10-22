DK Metcalf inactive against the Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals are set to face off on Sunday at Lumen Field in Week 7 as they both look to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

The Beak Week matchup will be a chance for the Seahawks to right the ship following a rough performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, and a chance for the offensive line to improve following a rough couple of weeks. Three times so far on the 2023 season the Seattle offensive line has allowed quarterback Geno Smith to be pressured at a rate above forty percent, and in all three of those games the Seattle offense has failed to score more than 14 points.

And when the Hawks take to the field they will be without all three of the Week 1 starters on the right side of the offensive line and without the top producing wide receiver on the team so far in 2023.

So, the full list of inactives is: