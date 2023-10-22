Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

At long last, the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) are finally home again.

Why yes, the 17-game schedule means Seattle plays one more road game than home game in the regular season, but Seattle still ended up going a full mount between appearances at Lumen Field. The Seahawks won against the New York Giants in Week 4, had a bye week, then last week lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio. Now they find themselves at home for the next two weeks, starting with the Arizona Cardinals (1-5).

While the Cardinals are well on their way to being one of the league’s worst teams in terms of win-loss record, they have not played like a typical 1-5 team. Rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon guided the Cardinals to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ve been at least reasonably competitive in their other losses. With that said, Arizona has yet to win on the road this season and have only scored 41 points in three trips outside of Glendale. Safety Budda Baker is back for the Cardinals, but Kyler Murray is not, so Joshua Dobbs is the quarterback again.

The Seahawks are kicking themselves after wasting so many chances on offense against the Bengals, squandering what was a sterling defensive performance from the 2nd quarter onward. Geno Smith and DK Metcalf (who’s questionable with an injury) in particular have taken the brunt of the criticism, while the banged up offensive line has also shown cracks in the armor. And yet, they’re still 3-2 in a weak conference, and the improved defense has to be encouraging for Seattle’s chances of getting back on track.

Here are all the details fans need on this Week 7 NFC West showdown, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 22nd, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma (sideline reporter: Shannon Spake)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Odds

The Seahawks are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.5.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions

Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): W 24-3 at New York Giants

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: L 17-13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)