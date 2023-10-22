Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Week 7: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) are back at home and looking for a much-needed win, as they take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Lumen Field.

Seattle came out of its bye week and were agonizingly close to a big road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the offense’s inability to score in the red zone cost them tremendously. The Seahawks will look to rectify that against a Cardinals team that is 0-3 on the road and has been ripped apart on defense almost every week, but will have the services of All-Pro safety Budda Baker once more. Kyler Murray remains out as he works his way back from injury, so Joshua Dobbs gets the start at quarterback again.

Will the Seahawks get back to their winning ways? Or will this season start to look like it’s about to spiral out of control? It’s a big day for Geno Smith and company on offense, but don’t overlook the strides made on defense, particularly the play of rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. These Seahawks-Cardinals games are almost always tight, so an all-around performance is a requirement to meet the lofty status as betting favorites.

This is a live updating summary, with a full recap and highlights coming once the game is over. This is more like a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you should still comment!), and refreshing this page will produce the latest information. When the game ends, this turns into a hangout for the comments section!

1st Quarter

The Cardinals got the ball on offense first and with great field position after Jason Myers booted the opening kickoff out of bounds. Josh Dobbs got one first down on a read-option keeper, making Jamal Adams miss in the open field. Adams recorded consecutive quality tackles to set up a 3rd and 5 for the Cardinals, who lined up illegally and didn’t complete the pass anyway.

Backed up at their own 8, the Seahawks offense got out of a jam with a 32-yard 3rd down completion to Jake Bobo. A sack by Zaven Collins on a fake toss by Geno pretty much killed the drive, but Michael Dickson and the coverage team pinned Arizona at the 13. Josh Dobbs hit a rapid-fire three-and-out and Seattle got the ball back at their own 39. Kenneth Walker had a huge run inside Arizona’s 30 with a sweet lateral cut to the outside. On the next play, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was wide open as possible for his first NFL touchdown!

Arizona again did nothing on offense, but got a gift when DeeJay Dallas fumbled the punt return and the Cardinals recovered at the Seattle 32. Former Seahawks safety Joey Blount with the strip, Dennis Gardeck with the recovery.

Pete Carroll challenged a 3rd down completed pass to rookie running back Emari Demercado. Julian Love forced a fumble, which Marquise Brown recovered a yard short of the line to gain. Carroll wanted the call to be overturned to incomplete, and his wish was granted. Matt Prater booted one through the uprights to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Seattle wrapped up the quarter with a successful screen pass. Your eyes are not deceiving you! JSN was open, and Jake Bobo sprung the key block to make the first down and beyond.

Bobo doing WORK as a blocker pic.twitter.com/8oli8po1mM — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) October 22, 2023

2nd Quarter

Seattle stalled out and was fortunate not to have Kyzir White intercept Geno Smith on a 3rd and 2. Arizona finally got something going with a big run by Demercado into Seahawks territory. Josh Dobbs was picked by Devon Witherspoon in the end zone, but after a long discussion, a whole lot of nonsense happened. Boye Mafe had a weak roughing the passer call against him to negate the pick, then Jordyn Brooks got into it with Cardinals OL DJ Humphries, who in trying to hit him back got a penalty and ejection for contacting an official. Arizona had 1st and goal from the 25, but no problem! Touchdown Josh Dobbs on a zone-read keeper after horrible tackling.

The Seahawks answered back with a pass-heavy series, including back-to-back first-down receptions for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and back-to-back 3rd down conversions to Tyler Lockett to put Seattle in the dreaded red zone. A lob to the back of the end zone to Jake Bobo... ruled incomplete! He caught it, but the second foot was ruled out of bounds. Pete Carroll challenged it. OVERTURNED INTO A TOUCHDOWN!!! WHAT A PLAY!!

The Cardinals were on the move into field goal range when it all went wrong for them. A holding penalty on left tackle Kelvin Beachum backed them up 10 yards, and on 3rd down Boye Mafe sacked Dobbs out of field goal range. A false start before a Hail Mary dropped them even further back to midfield. The end zone heave was incomplete.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks’ aerial attack led the team down the field to begin the 2nd half. Geno Smith was throwing dimes to Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, and he twice scrambled for 3rd down conversions. However, faced with 1st and goal at the 1, the Seahawks were stuffed twice on Ken Walker runs, and then Geno’s throw to Parkinson was caught but tackled short of the end zone. Annoyingly, Myers had to come out and kick (and make) a chippy.

Arizona went three-and-out after a terrific 3rd down sack by Jordyn Brooks to deny Josh Dobbs on the rollout. DeeJay Dallas atoned for his lost fumble by spinning out of a tackle and getting a 32-yard punt return to Arizona’s 34.

Seattle wasted this drive when Geno threw a bad 3rd down interception to rookie Garrett Williams at the 1-yard line.

Garrett Williams gets an INT near the goal line in his first NFL game @garrettismynam3



: #AZvsSEA on FOX

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/sZo6DtFuGY — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

4th Quarter

The Cardinals did nothing with the turnover, getting just one first down before punting. They got it right back after Geno fumbled a seemingly clean snap from Olu Oluwatimi and the Cardinals recovered inside the Seahawks’ 40. Arizona got into the red zone and then they had a bad, high shotgun snap that dribbled backwards. Dobbs recovered it but took a 14-yard loss. They didn’t recover from this and had to settle for a field goal, which Matt Prater shanked from 34 out!

After a Seahawks three-and-out, Arizona drove the ball into Seattle territory but a Zach Ertc drop killed the drive. Or so it seemed. They lined up in punt formation, then backup QB Clayton Tune came in and threw a pass to Michael Wilson for... 4 yards. On 4th and 9. Turnover on downs!

Didn’t catch it on camera but the punter went up top on fourth down and #AZCardinals rookie QB Clayton Tune with the pass on what might be one of the worst fake punt concepts, executions, whatever in some time. pic.twitter.com/qgSZgVZGN6 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 22, 2023

It was clock-killing mode for the Seahawks, who forced Arizona to burn timeouts but Seattle twice stopped the clock twice with a drop by JSN and Walker running out of bounds. Jason Myers was thankfully there to make it from 48.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 28-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - AZ 0, SEA 7

1st Quarter: Matt Prater 44-yard field goal - AZ 3, SEA 7

2nd Quarter: Joshua Dobbs 25-yard touchdown run - AZ 10, SEA 7

2nd Quarter: Jake Bobo 18-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - AZ 10, SEA 14

3rd Quarter: Jason Myers 20-yard field goal - AZ 10, SEA 17

4th Quarter: Jason Myers 48-yard field goal - AZ 10, SEA 20

Seahawks Injury Report

OLB Uchenna Nwosu left the game in the 2nd quarter with a pectoral injury.

OLB Derick Hall suffered a hand/wrist injury in the 1st quarter.

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks stay at home to face the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1:05 PM PT on FOX. It’s throwback day, so the 1990’s uniforms will be worn!