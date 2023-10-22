It’s go time. Today is an important one for the trajectory of our Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL season. We are at home, facing up against an opponent that on paper, should defeat handily. Inefficiency and maybe some attitude problems (?) have plagued the edges of a team heading in the right direction. Each game will reveal a bit more about this group’s tenacity, focus, and determination to succeed. Should be a good one!! What are y’all eating today??

#np Crush on You by the Jets

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Cardinals - Seaside Joe

What are your visions (predictions) for Week 7? Seaside Joe 1693

DK Metcalf looking for breakout game vs Cardinals - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks have a bonafide star at wide receiver with DK Metcalf, but there is one team who has consistently had his number: the Arizona Cardinals. For whatever reason, Metcalf has routinely struggled to make a considerable impact in games against the Cardinals. In eight career games playing Arizona, Metcalf has hauled in only 22 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Arguably, his best performance was the second game against the Cardinals last year when he caught five-of-six passes thrown his way for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Bumpus: Seahawks are 'built for tight ends to have success' - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are "built" to have success at tight end, and using tight ends clearly makes the offense better, Michael Bumpus says.

What To Watch In The Seahawks’ Week 7 Game vs. Arizona - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks host the Cardinals on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks' Third-Down Struggles 'Stick Out Like a Sore Thumb!' - DK Metcalf - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks' Third-Down Struggles 'Stick Out Like a Sore Thumb!' - DK Metcalf

NFC West News

49ers news: Breaking down the Vikings defense ahead of Week 7 - Niners Nation

We take a look at how the Vikings defense has played thus far through six games.

49ers provide concerning injury update on Deebo Samuel - Larry Brown Sports

The San Francisco 49ers revealed that wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury.

What Worries 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan About the Vikings - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed what keeps him up at night about the Minnesota Vikings.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Activated Ahead of Week 7 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals get a much needed boost in the secondary.

Previewing Cardinals-Seahawks with Field Gulls - Revenge of the Birds

Talking about the Seattle Seahawks with John Gilbert of Field Gulls

Rams-Steelers Preview: Can LA offensive line protect Matthew Stafford? - Turf Show Times

Can Rams do enough on offense and hold off Steelers pass rush? 5 keys to victory.

Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams Placed on IR; Dire RB Situation vs. Pittsburgh Steelers? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Pittsburgh Steelers without their top two running backs.

Around The NFL

NFL trade deadline: Cowboys, Lions may get aggressive, while Raiders could trade a WR ... just not Davante Adams - Yahoo Sports

Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.

The story behind Justin Tucker's record-breaking field goal - ESPN

On Sunday, the Ravens and Lions will play each other for the first time since Justin Tucker 's NFL record game-winning kick in 2021. Here's an inside look at how history unfolded.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Who has edge in Dolphins-Eagles? Which 3-3 teams are trustworthy? Our NFL writers discuss - The Athletic

The Dolphins-Eagles showdown leads the way this weekend, but what else is worth talking about? How about the 49ers?

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Chargers light up scoreboard vs. strong Chiefs 'D;' Browns suffer 49ers fatigue - CBSSports.com

Five bold predications for Week 7 and how they could come true

The Bobby Layne curse is over — the Detroit Lions are legitimate Super Bowl contenders | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Curse of Bobby Layne has been laid to rest. The Lions are Super Bowl contenders in 2023.