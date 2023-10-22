 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Zach Charbonnet not expected to play vs. Cardinals

Charbonnet hasn’t practiced this week due to a hamstring injury.

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet has been dealing with a hamstring injury all week, and it looks like he will not be available for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Charbonnet, who didn’t participate in any team practices, is not expected to play. Charbonnet was listed as questionable, but the lack of practice time is usually the hint as to whether or not a player will be available.

Seattle elevated preseason standout SaRodorick Thompson Jr from the practice squad on Saturday in response to Charbonnet’s injury status. DeeJay Dallas would serve as the primary backup to Kenneth Walker III.

Charbonnet only had two carries and one catch against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but his snap count wasn’t limited and there was no in-game injury report for the former UCLA star.

Inactive announcements will be made in under an hour, so confirmation is imminent.

