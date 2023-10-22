I think Doug Baldwin just put the rest of the league on notice. The Arizona Cardinals came to town, and the Seattle Seahawks decided to flex their defensive muscle in a 20-10 victory that would have looked even better if not for some self-inflicted wounds along the way. This defense is allowing ten points per game over the last three weeks, and the emergence of rookie Devon Witherspoon has been a revelation for a team that was struggling to find an identity in recent seasons. And it isn’t just Witherspoon, the entire defense is gelling right now. Baldwin wasn’t the only former player who was paying attention.

Don't sleep on these Seahawks.. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) October 22, 2023

Jordyn Brooks is in FLOW STATE right now!!! This is beautiful — KJ Wright (@KJ_WRIGHT34) October 22, 2023

But containing Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals offense wasn’t the biggest story heading into the game; DK Metcalf was a game-time scratch, and the offense faced some questions without him. Well, they seemingly had an answer.

More accurately, they had two answers, This should strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses who can expect to see this line up on a weekly basis:

Who is stopping this WR core? pic.twitter.com/Yw4iHk9c2n — Josh Cashman (@JoshCashman_) October 22, 2023

BOBO tapped his TOE TOES!!! https://t.co/SALQZyGDtZ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 22, 2023

But getting back to what Doug Baldwin said, are things just... a little different this time around? Like, in a good way?

Pete Carroll won two challenges in the first half. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 22, 2023

Defense is flying, Pete burning early timeouts and throwing the challenge flag at will, rare penalties, and now a successful screen?

Yeah I'd say we're back. pic.twitter.com/CAMzHYz8Gb — free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) October 22, 2023

YES! Pete is winning those challenges today! What an incredible TD catch by Bobo! WOW! #Seahawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 22, 2023

ugly win by the offense, great win for the defense — rachel (@TheGaychel) October 22, 2023

The Seahawks allowed more than 29 points per game over their first three.



The Seahawks have allowed 30 total points over their last three games. — Mike Barwin (@MikeBarwin) October 22, 2023

Devon Witherspoon, everybody.

Devon Witherspoon has had an interception and a sack negated in this game by penalties on teammates that occurred well away from the ball. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 22, 2023

Some Bread Crumbs after the win:



- JSN and Bobo are real NFL receivers



- The defense has been very good for 3 games straight



- The refs are now conspiring to prevent Witherspoon from running away with DROY — Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) October 22, 2023

In addition to their young playmakers on offense and the continued development of the defense, the team also saw great performances from some veterans and key players on both sides of the ball.

Boye Mafe’s improvement this year is a big development for a Seattle defense that needed someone—him, Taylor, or Hall—to produce opposite Nwosu — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 22, 2023

That’s a sack in 4 straight games for Boye Mafe — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 22, 2023

EPA/dropback of 0.15 today which would rank 8th on the season. Dropaback success rate of 66% which rank 1st.



The interception (not even the fumble) is the difference between Geno having a top 3 or 4 performance this week and instead the ~6-9th, but it happened so 6-9th it is. https://t.co/5KTNC02peu — 1st Generation Impression Farmer (@cmikesspinmove) October 22, 2023

Y’all keep talking about Geno https://t.co/ACbvceMtsw — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) October 22, 2023

The offensive line has been struggling mightily, but that is to be expected from a position group that has been hit with injury as hard as this one.

Seahawks offensive line continues to struggle in the red zone.



Things will improve, but this is the result of playing such a young, inexperienced group. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) October 22, 2023

Seattle played their backup C, RG, and their backup LT at RT today.



They were missing their RB2, and their leading receiver.



Relax, people. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 22, 2023

