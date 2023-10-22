I think Doug Baldwin just put the rest of the league on notice. The Arizona Cardinals came to town, and the Seattle Seahawks decided to flex their defensive muscle in a 20-10 victory that would have looked even better if not for some self-inflicted wounds along the way. This defense is allowing ten points per game over the last three weeks, and the emergence of rookie Devon Witherspoon has been a revelation for a team that was struggling to find an identity in recent seasons. And it isn’t just Witherspoon, the entire defense is gelling right now. Baldwin wasn’t the only former player who was paying attention.
Don't sleep on these Seahawks..— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) October 22, 2023
Jordyn Brooks is in FLOW STATE right now!!! This is beautiful— KJ Wright (@KJ_WRIGHT34) October 22, 2023
But containing Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals offense wasn’t the biggest story heading into the game; DK Metcalf was a game-time scratch, and the offense faced some questions without him. Well, they seemingly had an answer.
More accurately, they had two answers, This should strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses who can expect to see this line up on a weekly basis:
Who is stopping this WR core? pic.twitter.com/Yw4iHk9c2n— Josh Cashman (@JoshCashman_) October 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Og03sDnSqn https://t.co/oH6yVQow5M— Mike Barwin (@MikeBarwin) October 22, 2023
BOBO tapped his TOE TOES!!! https://t.co/SALQZyGDtZ— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 22, 2023
Jake ToeBo— Brandan Schulze (@SeaHawkersPod) October 22, 2023
You're welcome. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RxHEg48nQn
But getting back to what Doug Baldwin said, are things just... a little different this time around? Like, in a good way?
Pete Carroll won two challenges in the first half.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 22, 2023
Defense is flying, Pete burning early timeouts and throwing the challenge flag at will, rare penalties, and now a successful screen?— free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) October 22, 2023
Yeah I'd say we're back. pic.twitter.com/CAMzHYz8Gb
YES! Pete is winning those challenges today! What an incredible TD catch by Bobo! WOW! #Seahawks— Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 22, 2023
ugly win by the offense, great win for the defense— rachel (@TheGaychel) October 22, 2023
The Seahawks allowed more than 29 points per game over their first three.— Mike Barwin (@MikeBarwin) October 22, 2023
The Seahawks have allowed 30 total points over their last three games.
Devon Witherspoon, everybody.
Devon Witherspoon has had an interception and a sack negated in this game by penalties on teammates that occurred well away from the ball.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 22, 2023
Some Bread Crumbs after the win:— Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) October 22, 2023
- JSN and Bobo are real NFL receivers
- The defense has been very good for 3 games straight
- The refs are now conspiring to prevent Witherspoon from running away with DROY
In addition to their young playmakers on offense and the continued development of the defense, the team also saw great performances from some veterans and key players on both sides of the ball.
Boye Mafe’s improvement this year is a big development for a Seattle defense that needed someone—him, Taylor, or Hall—to produce opposite Nwosu— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 22, 2023
That’s a sack in 4 straight games for Boye Mafe— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 22, 2023
EPA/dropback of 0.15 today which would rank 8th on the season. Dropaback success rate of 66% which rank 1st.— 1st Generation Impression Farmer (@cmikesspinmove) October 22, 2023
The interception (not even the fumble) is the difference between Geno having a top 3 or 4 performance this week and instead the ~6-9th, but it happened so 6-9th it is. https://t.co/5KTNC02peu
Y’all keep talking about Geno https://t.co/ACbvceMtsw— Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) October 22, 2023
The offensive line has been struggling mightily, but that is to be expected from a position group that has been hit with injury as hard as this one.
Seahawks offensive line continues to struggle in the red zone.— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) October 22, 2023
Things will improve, but this is the result of playing such a young, inexperienced group.
Seattle played their backup C, RG, and their backup LT at RT today.— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 22, 2023
They were missing their RB2, and their leading receiver.
Relax, people.
Now, just remember....
Next weekend we get to see the #Seahawks play in their throwback uniforms. #Throwbacks— Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/MsqSKkR0ku
