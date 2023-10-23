Welcome to Monday, a collective Garfield moment. Our team, the Seattle Seahawks, are rarely boring. The ‘Hawks responded to a rough loss before the bye week to Cincinnati with another uneven performance, yet better results. Defensively, our squad continues to gel and to find its identity. Offensively, our squad did some very cool things and some very not so cool things. What those things were is up for debate. Below is the beginning of this week’s discourse. Dive into the links, enjoy yourselves, and be nice! Geno is a human being!!

#np SAMBA by Blaque Dynamite

Seahawks News

As I Sea It: Seahawks-Cardinals recap - Seaside Joe

Immediate Thoughts on Week 7's game between Seahawks-Cardinals: Seaside Joe 1694

Dave Boling: Toe-tapping rookie Jake Bobo fills big shoes in Seahawks win over Cardinals - The Spokesman-Review

NFL scouts meticulously evaluate receivers' speed, ability to separate from coverage and, of course, their hands. Fools. Nobody scouts their feet.

Instant reaction: Seahawks defeat Cardinals 20-10 « Seahawks Draft Blog

This was a mess of a game with a few big positives.

Big Plays: Highlights from Seattle Seahawks' 20-10 win over Cards - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks took down the Arizona Cardinals 20-10 despite some big missed opportunities. Watch the key highlights from the win here.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: D steps up in 20-10 win over Cards - Seattle Sports

Following the Seattle Seahawks' 20-10 win at home over the Arizona Cardinals, the voices of Seattle Sports share their initial thoughts.

Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba snags first career TD - ESPN

Smith-Njigba's 28-yard touchdown was also the longest catch of his young career.

Seahawks Rookie Receivers “Played Like Starters” In Week 7 Win Over Cardinals - Seahawks.com

With DK Metcalf sidelined by injury, rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo came through with big performances Seattle’s Week 7 win over Arizona.

Rapid Reaction - 2023 Week 7: Seahawks vs. Cardinals - Seahawks.com

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Seattle Seahawks made life difficult for the visiting Arizona Cardinals, limiting them to just 10 points en route to their fourth win of the year.

Seahawks Rapid Reaction: Explosive Plays, Stingy Defense Key Messy 17-10 Win Over Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Buoyed by contributions from their rookie class and an energized Jordyn Brooks leading a dominant defensive outing, the Seattle Seahawks overcame missed opportunities in the red zone this time around to edge the Arizona Cardinals on their home field.

NFC West News

49ers Injury News: Deebo Samuel OUT, Brock Purdy has an opportunity - Niners Nation

The "He can’t play without his weapons" narrative is about to be tested.

The 5 Best Players on the 49ers Roster in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Ranking the San Francisco 49ers' five best players in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals: What We Learned From Loss to Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals failed to come away with points on offense in a game where Seattle tried their hardest to give Arizona opportunities to win.

Arizona Cardinals defense plays better, but offense can’t get anything going in loss to Seattle Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were beat by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

Rams-Steelers final score: Spot foul costs L.A. chance to tie the game - Turf Show Times

Rams defense falls apart in fourth quarter against Steelers in Week 7 game that Sean McVay should have won

Los Angeles Rams Blow Second Half Lead, Fall at Home to Pittsburgh Steelers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams led Sunday's game at the end of the third quarter, but they could not hold on to secure the win.

Around The NFL

NBC cut away from Tyreek Hill's epic fish touchdown celebration - Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill came through with an epic fish touchdown celebration on Sunday night, though most fans didn't get a chance to see it.

Scariest part of Ravens’ revamped offense dominating Detroit? Lamar Jackson says it was ‘just a glimpse’ - Yahoo Sports

Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.

Jordan Love: I think everyone is very frustrated - NBC Sports

Jordan Love is frustrated.

NFL 2023 Week 7: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 7.

Justin Herbert: Chargers won't 'panic,' 'quit' despite 2-4 start - NFL.com

Chargers QB Justin Herbert﻿, who threw two second-half interceptions in the 31-17 defeat to the Chiefs, isn't fretting about the uphill climb ahead as L.A. finds itself in a precarious position through seven weeks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'- NFL.com

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to the Ravens.

NFL Week 7 takeaways: Ravens look like real contenders; Chiefs’ D swarms Chargers - The Athletic

The Ravens looked like Super Bowl contenders Sunday, the Bills' struggles continued and the Chiefs' defense dominated in the second half.

NFL Week 7 grades: Bills get 'D+' after shocking loss to Patriots, Ravens earn 'A+' for embarrassing Lions - CBSSports.com

Here are the grades for every team that played in Week 7