The Seattle Seahawks took care of just the ugliest business imaginable against the Arizona Cardinals, and will remain at home while the Cleveland Browns come to visit.

The narrative was all aboard the defensive hype train and heading for defensive battle town, but then the Browns gave up 38 points to the Indianapolis Colts, so that’s a bit confusing. Yet still, up through last week Cleveland had the number one rated defense by DVOA and while Seattle has quietly held opponents to an average of 10 points over it’s past three games.

19 of the last 20 drives against the Seahawks defense have been for 26 yards or less. pic.twitter.com/oLDoNqBojt — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 22, 2023

Therefore, with a belief in the defense and home field, DraftKings Sportsbook opens the week with the ‘Hawks as a 2.5 point favorite over the 4-2 Browns. There are even two games with a lower Over/Under projection than this game (Falcons vs Titans, Jets vs Giants).

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed a month, started Week 7 and promptly left with a head injury in the first quarter. He was actually cleared to play but held out by head coach Kevin Stefanski. His status then remains uncertain, but with plenty of opportunity to play this week, which may move the line.

