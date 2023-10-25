Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will Seattle make the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s another edition of Seahawks Reacts! We have the usual confidence poll and prediction of the score margin for Seattle’s upcoming game with the Cleveland Browns, but the main question this week is bigger picture.

Just a couple of weeks ago it felt like the San Francisco 49ers were just cruising as the best team in the NFL. They’ve since lost two in a row and don’t exactly have an easy game coming up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seattle Seahawks are identical in the loss column to the 49ers, but 0.5 game back since they had their bye week.

At 4-2 in a weak conference, there are not a lot of serious wild card contenders at the moment. You would assume the NFC East will get the Eagles and Cowboys in some order, the NFC South ideally maxes out at one playoff team, and now the Los Angeles Rams have dipped back below .500 in the NFC West. No one in the NFC North other than the Detroit Lions boasts a winning record, although you wonder if the Vikings can go on a run now after that upset win over San Francisco.

Will the Seahawks make the playoffs? And if so, will they do so as division champs or as a wild card? I think that 9-8, which technically wasn’t enough to guarantee a playoff spot last year, may very well guarantee a spot this year. The Seahawks have one of the NFL’s toughest schedules the rest of the season, so they are well-served not dropping any games against the likes of the Commanders, Titans, or Cardinals the rest of the way.

