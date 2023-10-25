Report: Frank Clark to sign with Seahawks

The surging defense of the Seattle Seahawks suffered a crushing blow this week, when it was reported that star outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu would require season-ending surgery on a pectoral injury. Nwosu has been a force for the Hawks since signing as a free agent prior to the 2022 season, and during training camp signed a contract extension that ties him to Seattle through 2026.

In the wake of losing Nwosu to injury, however, the Seahawks are set for a reunion with a familiar face, according to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Reunion: Free agent Frank Clark is, in fact, signing with the #Seahawks after he passes his physical today, per me and @TomPelissero. He'll sign to the 53-man roster and give a boost to their pass-rush. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

So, according to Rapoport, Seattle will sign Frank Clark to the active roster once he passes his physical in an effort to boost the pass rush in the wake of the loss of Nwosu. Clark had a pair of tackles for the Denver Broncos this season before being released earlier this month. He has recorded 23.5 sacks in the regular season in the four plus seasons since leaving Seattle, where he had 35.0 sacks during the four years of his rookie contract.

No word yet on the corresponding move to make room for Clark on the active roster.