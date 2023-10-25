2023 NFL Season, Week 8: Seahawks take on Cleveland Browns on special throwback day

The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) have a special home game coming up against the Cleveland Browns (4-2). Not only is there plenty on the line for both teams in terms of divisional races and playoff positioning, but this is the grand unveiling of Seattle’s throwback uniforms. Seattle is turning the clock back to the 1990’s, including the unis, the end zones, and the logo. This should make for an extra charged atmosphere.

Deshaun Watson is out with a shoulder injury, so P.J. Walker will get the start for a second time this season. In his past two appearances, Walker has led the Browns to game-winning drives, but in reality it’s that Myles Garrett-led Browns defense that has been the star in all of Cleveland’s victories. The Seahawks will have to be on their A-game to prevent Garrett from dominating the line of scrimmage. Even past Garrett, Cleveland boasts a dangerous secondary starring defensive backs Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward.

The Seahawks defense has also been shutting opponents down over the past month, so we could be in for a low-scoring afternoon. If the Seahawks’ moribund red zone offense can get going again, then that would be vital towards getting a fifth win over the last six weeks.

What’s at stake?

The Seahawks could take the NFC West lead with a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This also applies to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North, who could overtake the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers if they win and both Baltimore and Pittsburgh lose. It seems pretty unlikely that Baltimore loses to the Arizona Cardinals, however.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under currently at a measly 38 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Browns airs live on FOX at 1:05 PM PT on Sunday, October 29, with commentary from Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Browns game coverage.