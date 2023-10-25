Zach Charbonnet has been a great compliment to Kenneth Walker III in his rookie season, but the former UCLA standout has been out with a hamstring injury leaving the team in need of some depth. The Seattle Seahawks made a few roster moves accordingly, starting with the re-signing of running back Bryant Koback in exchange for releasing receiver Cody White. While that move is unlikely to move the needle much, the announcement today is a bit more exciting; the team announced that Kenny McIntosh is coming off injured reserve and headed back to practice! Joining him will be

#Seahawks designate as returning to practice rookie RB Kenny McIntosh off injured reserve and NT Austin Faoliu off the physically-unable-to-perform list. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 25, 2023

Hopefully, the return of Kenny McIntosh is simply fortuitous timing and we will also soon see the return of Charbonnet. The former Georgia Bulldogs running back has drawn rave reviews for his pass pro, so his potential contributions as a third down back shouldn’t go overlooked.

Also being activated is Austin Faoliu, who spent some time with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL following his career with the Oregon Ducks. The Seattle Seahawks official team website had the following to say about his fit with the roster:

Faoliu, who played at the University of Oregon and went undrafted in 2021, joined the Seahawks earlier this year after earning All-XFL honors with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He opened the season on the physically unable to perform list after having knee surgery in the offseason.

Jarran Reed is the only other player officially listed as a nose tackle on the team’s roster, although ESPN lists Cameron Young as the backup, and the team has Myles Adams as well. As stated in the aforementioned article, neither of the recently activated player will immediately count against the 53-man roster, as the team has a 21 day window for the players to practice before officially signing them to the active roster, but hopefully both will be back at (or near) full-strength!