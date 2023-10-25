 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DK Metcalf is ‘ready to go’ and other updates from Pete Carroll’s press conference

Pete Carroll provided some updates on Uchenna Nwosu and discussed the signing of Frank Clark, among other tidbits

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Pete Carroll took to the podium on Wednesday afternoon to field some questions from media about the state of the Seattle Seahawks. While the team is 4-2 and coming off a solid win over their division rival Arizona Cardinals, they are also dealing with some significant roster developments — for better and worse. Among the bigger updates are the news regarding Uchenna Nwosu (awful, but not unexpected), the signing of Frank Clark, and some other guys coming back from injury.

Let’s start with the positive; a handful of players who have been out with injuries are making their way back. From the sounds of it, DK Metcalf should return this weekend!

Good to hear that Metcalf will return, and hopefully this will only complement the growth and development that Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo displayed in his absence. In addition to him, Brown, Eskridge, and McIntosh, the team also announced a few other players have the opportunity to be active on game day, such as Zach Charbonnet (see above) and even veteran tackle Jason Peters (see below).

Even with the return of Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh could be in line to start seeing some work thanks to his unique skillset.

Now on to the not so great news. As we expected, Uchenna Nwosu is officially done for the season, and yes — this did factor into the Frank Clark decision, in case that wasn’t already clear.

Apparently, there was a bit of a battle for Frank Clark between his two most recent teams (not including the Denver Broncos). He even went so far as to say that they expect him to be on the field this weekend.

Also, the throwback unis came up!!

Speaking of throwbacks, did I hear “Kingdome?!?”

While the Seahawks will not be playing football in the rubble where the Dome once stood, they will be staying at home again this weekend when the Cleveland Browns come to town. Hopefully, their defense can take advantage of this offense that is missing some of its key players. Hopefully, they can do this in a way that the San Francisco 49ers could not.

In This Stream

2023 NFL Season, Week 8: Seahawks take on Cleveland Browns on special throwback day

View all 12 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...