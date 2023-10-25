Pete Carroll took to the podium on Wednesday afternoon to field some questions from media about the state of the Seattle Seahawks. While the team is 4-2 and coming off a solid win over their division rival Arizona Cardinals, they are also dealing with some significant roster developments — for better and worse. Among the bigger updates are the news regarding Uchenna Nwosu (awful, but not unexpected), the signing of Frank Clark, and some other guys coming back from injury.

Let’s start with the positive; a handful of players who have been out with injuries are making their way back. From the sounds of it, DK Metcalf should return this weekend!

Among #Seahawks who will return to practice today, Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf will be limited but "ready to go" and Evan Brown, Dee Eskridge, and Kenny McIntosh will be in action. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 25, 2023

RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) will practice today for Seahawks, Pete Carroll says — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 25, 2023

Good to hear that Metcalf will return, and hopefully this will only complement the growth and development that Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo displayed in his absence. In addition to him, Brown, Eskridge, and McIntosh, the team also announced a few other players have the opportunity to be active on game day, such as Zach Charbonnet (see above) and even veteran tackle Jason Peters (see below).

Jason Peters practicing as if to play (at guard or tackle) for #Seahawks this week, Pete Carroll says pic.twitter.com/lZUlVDS0r8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 25, 2023

Even with the return of Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh could be in line to start seeing some work thanks to his unique skillset.

Pete Carroll on RB Kenny McIntosh retuning to #Seahawks practice: “It’s like a brand-new toy…uplifts us that he’s coming back” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 25, 2023

Now on to the not so great news. As we expected, Uchenna Nwosu is officially done for the season, and yes — this did factor into the Frank Clark decision, in case that wasn’t already clear.

Here was Pete Carroll on the Seahawks’ reunion with Frank Clark. Carroll also confirmed that Uchenna Nwosu will have season-ending surgery on his torn pec. pic.twitter.com/teqr0ii324 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 25, 2023

Apparently, there was a bit of a battle for Frank Clark between his two most recent teams (not including the Denver Broncos). He even went so far as to say that they expect him to be on the field this weekend.

Pete Carroll credits GM John’s Schneider for getting the Frank Clark deal done amid competition for the Seahawks to get him, inferring the Chiefs indeed wanted him back, too pic.twitter.com/Al9kS17NUr — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 25, 2023

Pete Carroll on Frank Clark: “Frank grew up with us…it’s rewarding.” Says he expects Clark to play for Seahawks vs Browns Sunday @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/5QGZMbMHyc — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 25, 2023

Also, the throwback unis came up!!

Pete Carroll on the throwback uniforms. pic.twitter.com/bs3UZt1Ia6 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 25, 2023

Speaking of throwbacks, did I hear “Kingdome?!?”

Pete Carroll on his memories of coaching games in the Kingdome: “It seemed unfair. It was so loud in there.” — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 25, 2023

While the Seahawks will not be playing football in the rubble where the Dome once stood, they will be staying at home again this weekend when the Cleveland Browns come to town. Hopefully, their defense can take advantage of this offense that is missing some of its key players. Hopefully, they can do this in a way that the San Francisco 49ers could not.