The Seattle Seahawks had a lengthy injury report for Wednesday’s practice, but it’s a little bit deceptive because there were a few DNPs that were just veterans resting.

What’s definitely the headline story is the return of DK Metcalf to the practice field. Metcalf missed the first game of his NFL career last week with a hip injury, but he was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice. So as long as that holds up through Thursday and Friday, it’ll be a short absence for Metcalf.

Running back Zach Charbonnet and center Evan Brown were limited participants, but that’s encouraging given they both missed the win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu also practiced for the first time this season, having spent this season on IR and PUP, respectively.

The big DNPs for non-rest reasons are Phil Haynes, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker, and Bobby Wagner. Lockett, Wagner, and Walker figure to be more precautionary than anything else. Haynes is the question mark since he didn’t play against the Cardinals. Uchenna Nwosu hasn’t been placed on IR yet, so his presence on the injury report is a formality.

Oh yes, and Dee Eskridge is practicing! I know that’s exciting news for many of you.

Here’s the full report: