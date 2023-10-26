The Seattle Seahawks are once again in the 1:05 pm time slot on the NFL on FOX, which means only one game shown regionally across national affiliates. Unlike last week against the Arizona Cardinals, this week’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns is getting significantly greater distribution.

Obviously the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams in the early window is the featured game for FOX, but Seahawks vs. Browns will be shown in markets such as Boston, New York City, Miami Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Jacksonville. The main reason for this is the fact that all of those cities will have their local teams playing in the early slot on CBS, so as to not have any games airing opposite their home teams, their FOX game of choice is the late window by default.

Nerdy stuff, I know. But for those of you in those markets, there’s reason to celebrate!

Here are all of the maps, courtesy of 506 Sports. If you’re in dark blue, the Seahawks-Browns game is for you!

FOX

CBS 10 AM

CBS 1:25 PM