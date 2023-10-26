In Today’s Links: Frank’s potential impact on the Seattle Seahawks’ defense and locker room; a breakdown of some of the really good things Jordyn Brooks has been doing since his return; a preview of Sunday’s game against the Browns; is it too early for a play-off watch? Dive in and have fun. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks defense = Browns defense? - Seaside Joe

Why the Seahawks defense could be catching up to the Browns in a hurry

Why I don’t think the Seahawks will be deadline buyers « Seahawks Draft Blog

Uchenna Nwosu is injured, out for the season and the discussion among Seahawks fans and media has turned to the possibility of additions.

Wyman: Why Jordyn Brooks' game is opening up for the Seahawks - Seattle Sports

In his first "Roll The Tape" segment on Seattle Sports, Dave Wyman shares what he's seeing from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Royal Blues vs. the Browns - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe preview Sunday vs. Cleveland at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers From Win vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Led once again by a surging defense and big plays from two rookie receivers who couldn't possibly be more different, the Seattle Seahawks held serve at home for a 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top grades and other notable performances from Week 7.

NFC Playoff Race: Seahawks in line for No. 4 seed going into Week 8 - Seahawks Wire

All of the sudden the NFC playoff picture looks much more wide open than it did at the beginning of the season.

NFC West News

49ers-Vikings defensive review: Steve Wilks isn’t the only one to blame - Niners Nation

Minnesota’s best was better than San Francisco’s.

49ers Face Difficult Roster Decisions with the Trade Deadline Approaching - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers must decide before the trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray Takes Next Step in Road to Return - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback was a full participant at practice today.

How Kyler Murray learned Cardinals' new offense without taking a snap - ESPN

Murray had a new offense to learn but couldn't take the field, so he took an approach focusing on mental reps and practice.

Kyler Murray listed as a full participant on initial Arizona Cardinals injury report - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals listed their quarterback as a full participant for the first time.

49ers have lost two in a row, may now be without Brock Purdy; NFC West up for grabs - Turf Show Times

San Francisco suddenly seems vulnerable atop the NFC West

Rams working out former Super Bowl champion kicker - Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are working out a former Super Bowl champion kicker, according to a report on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams Reveal Wednesday Injury Report - Injury Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all the latest injury news for the Los Angeles Rams

Around The NFL

Four Verts: Are Raiders fooling themselves? Is this Mike Tomlin's ugliest masterpiece? Can Justin Herbert, Jordan Love rebound? - Yahoo Sports

The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.

Deshaun Watson injury puts Browns in awkward position, with plenty of questions to answer - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports reached out to members of the Browns and league sources who have navigated similar decision-making to better understand what’s at play in an atypical circumstance like this.

Tyrod Taylor becomes first Black quarterback to ever win a game for the Giants - NBC Sports

The New York Giants entered the NFL in 1925.

Mueller: Five deals I’d like to see before the NFL trade deadline - The Athletic

The Bills, Packers, Patriots, Saints and others still have much to play for. These moves will help ensure that remains the case.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 matchup previews - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the NFL’s Week 8 matchups.

Falcons' Arthur Smith unaffected by inquiry over Bijan Robinson - ESPN

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he hasn't "given one second of thought" to the NFL's inquiry into running back Bijan Robinson's injury status.

2023 Week 8 NFL QB Power Rankings: Vikings' Kirk Cousins approaches top 5; Lions' Jared Goff slips - CBSSports.com

Assessing every team's starting QB almost halfway through the season

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 8 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Atlanta Falcons crack the top three in PFF's offensive line rankings following Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.