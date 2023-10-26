The Seattle Seahawks are unveiling their 1990s throwback uniforms this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, much to the excitement of fans. You can already catch a glimpse of the players in action from Wednesday’s practice!

Your first look at some of the throwback unis and helmets in action today. pic.twitter.com/Y5hsytwrIs — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 25, 2023

You love to see it!

Before the Seahawks even have game number one in the throwback look, the team announced on Thursday that we will be seeing these uniforms in action later on in the season. No, not against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving night, but the following Thursday (No. 30) versus the Dallas Cowboys.

BREAKING NEWS



We're running back the Throwback uniform for Dallas week!#GoHawks x @AAA_Washington pic.twitter.com/7DnEUF3uLx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 26, 2023

This was something first reported by the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta back in June, and now it’s official.

It’s pretty common for the Dallas Cowboys to wear white at home, so the road team usually wears home colors. Over the years Seattle has worn their standard home uniforms at Cowboys Stadium, but on this occasion they are free to wear the throwbacks for the second (and final) time on the season.

The outcome of the Browns game may or may not determine whether we deem the unis to be bad luck or a sign that they should be made permanent.