The Seattle Seahawks have some star players on the injury report who have yet to practice this week, but there shouldn’t be too much cause for alarm. We think.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and running back Kenneth Walker III were DNPs on Thursday. Lockett has had some DNPs in recent weeks so that’s probably not a worry, and Wagner may be getting a veteran’s rest period. Walker is interesting because anything “calf” is grounds for worry.

Right guard Phil Haynes again sat out practice, and unlike the other three he didn’t play in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. It seems increasingly likely that Anthony Bradford will be getting the nod over Haynes for a second game in a row.

The optimistic viewpoint is the top names are resting and that it’s just Haynes who’s a doubt.

On the plus side, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh were full practice participants, so even if Walker can’t go for whatever reason there are reinforcements on the way. DK Metcalf is a full go so I think we’ll expect him to play against the Cleveland Browns. The same applies to center Evan Brown.

Here’s the full practice report: