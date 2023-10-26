The Buffalo Bills are pretty well positioned to get off their two-game losing streak and send the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their third consecutive defeat. We wouldn’t normally care, but the Bills got the Seattle Seahawks involved by way of a couple of audibles named after Seahawks players.

The “Jamal Adams” audible by Josh Allen only mustered up 3 yards on a short throw to Stefon Diggs. Later in the 3rd quarter we got a “Bobby Wagner” audible which led to a scramble and a first-down run by the Bills quarterback. Buffalo has been essentially been name-dropping famous names for the whole of this evening. Have a listen for yourself at this collection of audible calls!

Josh Allen's audibles so far tonight:



- LeBron James

- JR Smith

- Jamal Adams

- Bobby Wagnerpic.twitter.com/PWc5XS6zXN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2023

Taylor Swift, LeBron James, and JR Smith don’t play and have never played in the NFL, so the Seahawks defensive stars are the active players who have audibles in the Bills’ playbook. I think that’s pretty cool!