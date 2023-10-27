 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Casual Friday open thread: Your biggest Ws of the month

Celebrate your personal wins for October!

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another Casual Friday open thread, where we set aside Seattle Seahawks talk to converse about other stuff.

This is the last Friday of the month, which means it’s time to post your personal victories! What’s happened in your life in the past few weeks that you want to share in celebration? Your victory can be as big as buying your first house or as small as finishing up raking the leaves in your yard, all that matters is the fact that victory is yours!

They can be as wholesome as this...

lisbhvl
My 11 month daughter just started saying "daddy" :-)

Or something as simple as this!

UltrasonicsII
I just got a big win. Was pounding on a large round all morning with a maul and couldn't get it to split. Went to the store, bought a splitting wedge, and it took 2 minutes to split it once I got home. Maybe it was just stupidity to not buy it sooner but I am very happy.

And everything else in between! Your call.

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...