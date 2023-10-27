 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Details of the Frank Clark contract

Thanks in part to the Broncos having already paid Clark a significant amount for the 2023 season, the Seahawks are paying as little as allowed under the CBA for Clark’s services for the remainder of the season.

By John Gilbert
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on Sunday, looking to keep pace early in the NFC playoff race while facing off against one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. So, while the Seattle offensive line will be tasked with trying to slow down Myles Garrett, the Seahawks defense will be without Uchenna Nwosu, while reportedly having the recently signed Frank Clark on the field in classic throwback uniforms.

For those wondering what a $1.165M base salary means for the Seattle salary cap in 2023, those details are as follows:

  • Salary: $711,944 (11/18ths of $1,165,000 for the remaining 11 games of the 2023 season)
  • Cap Hit: $574,444 (11/18ths of $940,000 for the remaining 11 games of the 2023 season)

The reason the cap hit is lower than the base salary is that as a minimum salary contract, the deal should qualify for the veteran minimum salary benefit. That drops the cap hit to the equivalent of a player with two credited seasons of service, or $940k for the 2023 season.

And now it’s on to the Browns in Week 8 and the trade deadline Tuesday at 4pm New York time.

