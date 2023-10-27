Details of the Frank Clark contract

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on Sunday, looking to keep pace early in the NFC playoff race while facing off against one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. So, while the Seattle offensive line will be tasked with trying to slow down Myles Garrett, the Seahawks defense will be without Uchenna Nwosu, while reportedly having the recently signed Frank Clark on the field in classic throwback uniforms.

Frank Clark’s 1-year deal with the Seahawks is for $1.165M. He’ll collect the prorated version of that over the final 11 weeks of the season. Clark had also collected about $3.75M from the Broncos this season.



Clark indicated earlier today he plans to play this Sunday in his… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2023

For those wondering what a $1.165M base salary means for the Seattle salary cap in 2023, those details are as follows:

Salary: $711,944 (11/18ths of $1,165,000 for the remaining 11 games of the 2023 season)

Cap Hit: $574,444 (11/18ths of $940,000 for the remaining 11 games of the 2023 season)

The reason the cap hit is lower than the base salary is that as a minimum salary contract, the deal should qualify for the veteran minimum salary benefit. That drops the cap hit to the equivalent of a player with two credited seasons of service, or $940k for the 2023 season.

And now it’s on to the Browns in Week 8 and the trade deadline Tuesday at 4pm New York time.