Jerome Ford returns to practice for Browns, questionable for Sunday

Ford had been expected to miss several weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7, and means Cleveland might not be without their leading rusher when they take on the Seahawks.

By John Gilbert
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

When the Seattle Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Lumen Field in Week 8 of the NFL season, the visiting Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. In addition to the luxury of facing a Watson-less Cleveland offense, the Hawks were expected to get to face the Browns without the services of leading rusher Jerome Ford.

Ford left the Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a high ankle sprain, and the expectation had been that Ford would miss several weeks. However, Ford participated in practice for the Browns on Friday, and has been given a questionable designation by Cleveland.

Listed questionable alongisde Ford is former Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is battling a back injury.

Ford has been the leading rusher for Cleveland since Nick Chubb was lost to a knee injury in Week 2, and has recorded 344 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns so far this season. Goodwin has played in all six games for the Browns so far this season, but has played just 67 offensive snaps due to a number of factors. On those 67 snaps he has recorded three catches for ten yards.

More injury news will be available late Friday when the Seahawks release their final injury report for the week.

