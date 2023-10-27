 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks-Browns injury report: Phil Haynes doubtful, but plenty of good news otherwise

The two Seahawks ruled out aren’t even on the active roster yet.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: OCT 15 Seahawks at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up Friday practice with a light injury report in terms of game designations. DK Metcalf, Bobby Wagner, Evan Brown, and Kenneth Walker carry no game status, so they’re all set to play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Right guard Phil Haynes is set to miss a second straight game with a calf injury, but he’s the only one announced as doubtful. Both Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and Jamal Adams (knee) were full participants in practice for the first time this week, and they’ve both been listed as questionable. It looks as if that’s nothing to worry about for either man.

The players ruled out at rookie running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, but they’re ramping up for imminent return and aren’t even on the active roster yet. Dee Eskridge is also not listed on the final injury report, but he was a roster exemption for practice and a move will need to be made for him to get back on the 53-man roster.

Here’s the full injury report, which is frankly as good as it could get for Seattle:

In This Stream

2023 NFL Season, Week 8: Seahawks take on Cleveland Browns on special throwback day

View all 13 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...