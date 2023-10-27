The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up Friday practice with a light injury report in terms of game designations. DK Metcalf, Bobby Wagner, Evan Brown, and Kenneth Walker carry no game status, so they’re all set to play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Right guard Phil Haynes is set to miss a second straight game with a calf injury, but he’s the only one announced as doubtful. Both Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and Jamal Adams (knee) were full participants in practice for the first time this week, and they’ve both been listed as questionable. It looks as if that’s nothing to worry about for either man.

Pete Carroll says Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams made it through practice today and indicates they are on track to play Sunday. That appears to leave only Phil Haynes as out for Sunday. Carroll indicates Anthony Bradford will again start there. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 27, 2023

The players ruled out at rookie running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, but they’re ramping up for imminent return and aren’t even on the active roster yet. Dee Eskridge is also not listed on the final injury report, but he was a roster exemption for practice and a move will need to be made for him to get back on the 53-man roster.

Here’s the full injury report, which is frankly as good as it could get for Seattle: