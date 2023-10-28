SBNation Reacts Results: Nine out of ten Seahawks fans expect win over Browns

elcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The 2023 season started off with the Seahawks hitting the mother of all speedbumps, dropping the season opener at home to the division rival Los Angeles Rams. However, in the weeks since then Pete Carroll and the rest of his coaching staff have righted the ship, and the optimism and hope of fans is once again shining through.

Following a Week 7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle fans are once again riding a wave of confidence, with more than ninety percent of fans confident in the direction of the team.

That level of confidence in the direction of the team almost mirrors the confidence of fans in the ability to defeat the visiting Cleveland Brown in Week 8, with more than ninety percent of fans expecting the Hawks to walk away from the contest victorious.

A win against the Browns on Sunday would move Seattle to 5-2, a record which could potentially put the Hawks on top of the NFC West should the Cincinnati Bengals remain undefeated against the division after notching victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks earlier in the season.

Regardless of whether Seattle moves into first place in the division, the Hawks are very nicely positioned to compete for a playoff spot in a weak NFC, whether that be as the winner of the NFC West or as a Wild Card. A good percentage, or one might even say a nice percentage, of Seahawks fans expect the team to make the postseason as one of the three Wild Card teams, and overall almost 95 percent of fans expect the Hawks to make the postseason.

There’s still a lot of football left to be played in the 2023 season, but Seahawks fans certainly like what they have seen so far and are looking forward to the playoffs.

Yes, the playoffs.

