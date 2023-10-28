The Open Field: Do you have any throwback Seahawks gear?

We are a day away from the Seattle Seahawks’ long-awaited Throwback Day at Lumen Field. Not only will the players be wearing the ‘90s inspired uniforms against the Cleveland Browns, but the end zones and the midfield logo will all have a retro feel. Getting a makeshift dome over the stadium is evidently not logistically feasible, otherwise that would’ve been really committing to the bit.

So for this open thread on Seahawks talk, we want to know if you have anything that reps the old Seahawks threads of yesteryear?

I don’t buy player jerseys; it’s just not my thing. However, I have a vintage Seahawks jacket and hoodie, which is more than good enough for me. If you saw me earlier in the week on The Dawg House live stream, I wore my Seahawks hoodie but the logo is not seen in the camera shot. My bad!

Sound off in the comments!

