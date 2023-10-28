Seahawks vs Browns prop bets: Big day ahead for Geno Smith and Seattle offense?

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of an unimpressive 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite only allowing 249 yards and forcing 2 turnovers, Seattle allowed the Cardinals to hang around with it being a one-score game until a Jason Myers field goal with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. Now the Seahawks get to face off against a beaten up Cleveland Browns team that is missing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite that though, there are multiple intriguing player props bets on DraftKings Sportsbook in this game, some of which we will review below.

Boye Mafe over 0.25 sacks (+165)

The Mafe breakout season has arrived and with the news that Uchenna Nwosu is done for the season, Mafe is going to be stepping into the primary pass rusher role. Now obviously, that does not hold the same weight as becoming a number one wide receiver or running back, but it still is significant. Over 0.25 sacks is a mark that Mafe has hit in four consecutive games, having picked up exactly one sack in each of those. Now gets the opportunity to go against a questionable Browns offensive line. Rookie right tackle Dawand Jones has been solid but is beatable and left tackle Jedrick Wills, whose status is up in the air, is not close to 100%. If Mafe is able to continue his hot streak this is a bet that can hit very comfortably.

Seahawks team total over 20.5 (-105)

I understand the Cleveland Browns employ one of the best defenses in the league, which features the likes of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. But, this is an extremely tempting line for two reasons

1.) The first best defense is a good offense which can hold onto the ball. Without Deshaun Watson (who’s struggled anyway) and a banged up offensive line and running back room, the Browns do not possess the ball particularly well. This is something that is highlighted by the fact they lost the time of possession battle the week prior to a bad Colts team, and have committed a league-worst 14 turnovers.

2.) As good as this Browns team is, opposing teams have hit this number in three of their six games. The three that missed were a Week 1 Bengals game where the weather was awful and Joe Burrow was badly injured. The second was a drubbing of a bad Tennessee Titans team and the third was in rainy weather against the 49ers who were missing Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey for significant portions of that game. When circumstances are normal with the weather and injuries, the Browns defense has been somewhat beatable.

Elijah Moore over 3.5 receptions (+114)

In a game in which P.J. Walker got the lion share of attempts, 32, to Deshaun Watson’s 5, Elijah Moore was targeted 7 times, hauling in 4 of those. It was the second consecutive game for Moore in which he had that exact stat line. Moore has only reached 4 receptions in 3 of his 6 games this season, however, he has been targeted 7 or more times in all but one game this season. The only game in which he did not reach that mark was when Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in what was a 28-3 beatdown at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. It is very possible Kevin Stefanski calls multiple wide receiver screens to make life easy for P.J. Walker with Moore being the likely recipient of those.

Geno Smith over 224.5 passing yards (-115)

Geno Smith has hit this mark three times this season, with last week’s Cardinals game being a near miss at 219 yards. The run front for this Cleveland Browns team is strong, as they’ve allowed the eighth fewest rushing yards in the league to opposing running backs. As a result, if Seattle wants to move the ball on offense it will likely fall onto the shoulder of Geno Smith who is facing a Cleveland secondary that just allowed 305 passing yards to Gardner Minshew on only 23 attempts. Geno has the potential to light this secondary up and if you’re feeling risky alternate total of 250 or more passing yards at +165 offers a lot of upside.