Pre-Snap Reads 10/28: Pete Carroll talks rookies, Frank Clark

In Today’s Links: Dee Eskridge returns to our Seattle Seahawks (how does that make you feel?); Frank Clark returns to the Seahawks (how does that make you feel?); keys to a sound victory on Sunday afternoon; more Pietro. Thanks for being here! Enjoy your Saturday.

Seahawks News

The mistake of comparing DK Metcalf to Davante Adams - Seaside Joe

Just because it feels good, doesn't make it right: Seaside Joe 1699

Dee Eskridge returns to Seahawks, apologizes for events that led to his suspension - The Seattle Times

Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge offered a public apology Friday for the events that led to his six-game suspension. Eskridge may get his football career going again Sunday with the Seahawks potentially declaring him active against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Eskridge, the Seahawks' first pick in the 2021 draft, taken 56th overall, was suspended in August for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Seahawks' Carroll: Why Clark is back, impact of rookies recently - Seattle Sports

Pete Carroll discussed the return of Frank Clark to the Seattle Seahawks as well as the play of the team's rookies of late with Steve Raible.

Geno, Seahawks' red zone offense start tough stretch vs Browns - Seattle Sports

The Browns are particularly lethal on defense, and it'll be up to Geno Smith & Co. to keep the Seattle Seahawks competitive Sunday.

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge apologizes, 'regrets' February incident - ESPN

Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge, back from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, apologized Friday for the incident of alleged domestic violence that led to his arrest earlier this year.

‘Pete Carroll is just in a land of his own’: The one-of-a-kind team meetings of Seahawks’ coach - The Athletic

From Super Bowl basketball shootouts to throwing chairs and cartwheeling into whiteboards, there's "nobody like" the 72-year-old Carroll.

Keys to Victory For Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns - Locked On Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While several big name stars such as Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett are nursing injuries, the Seattle Seahawks hope to be closer to full strength as they face off against Myles Garrett and a talented Cleveland Browns squad at Lumen Field.

NFC West News

49ers news: Steve Wilks admits his mistake; thinks the Niners are close - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers DC Steve Wilks also called Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow one of the best QBs in the game

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Previewing the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona Cardinals Give Two-Word Answer to Kyler Murray Playing - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals aren't willing to rule out Kyler Murray.

Emari Demercado reminds me of an equally tough, patient, slightly faster Marcel Shipp - Revenge of the Birds

Kudos to Monit Ossenfort and Dave Sears for signing this undrafted, NFL ready Horned Frog

Rams-Cowboys betting odds: Can LA get the upset at Dallas in Week 8? - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams are six point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald Praises Dallas Cowboys' 'Relentless' Micah Parsons - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald opens up about Dallas Cowboys two-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Around The NFL

Tyson Bagent, welcome to the 1.4%. How Bears QB catapulted from Division II to NFL starter in mere months - Yahoo Sports

Bagent threw more TD passes than any QB at any NCAA level ever, and prompts a Tony Romo comparison from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. Still, his story is pretty unexpected. Here's why.

Josh McDaniels might just be a good coordinator who's not meant to be a head coach - Yahoo Sports

This is the second time McDaniels has struggled as soon as he stepped away from his coordinator job in New England. And things aren't getting any better in Las Vegas.

NFL Week 8 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 8, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

Bills QB Josh Allen lets ‘freak flag fly’ in crucial Thursday night win over Bucs - The Athletic

Josh Allen's play felt like a much-needed statement in Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Travis Etienne reaches mark not seen in 17 years; 49ers win with whoever's at QB - CBSSports.com

Here is a look at five bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 7 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

As we get ready for Week 8, here is each team’s highest-graded wide receiver from a week ago.