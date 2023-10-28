Seahawks activate Dee Eskridge, elevate Jason Peters

The Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns are set to face off on Sunday in a Week 8 matchup that could impact the eventual playoff picture in both conferences come the end of the season. However, worrying about the playoffs at this point is unnecessary, as there is a whole lot of football to be played by both teams the remainder of the season.

As tends to be the case, Seattle did some last minute roster shuffling, adding a pair of names to the list of players eligible to play Sunday.

The biggest of the transactions may be the elevation of Jason Peters from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. The 41-year old Peters was signed in the wake of losing both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas in the season opener, and after working his way into game shape, it’s possible he could be the starter at right tackle against the Browns Sunday. That is a position that has been filled by either Jake Curhan or Stone Forsythe since Lucas was moved to injured reserve, but given the struggles of the Seahawks offensive line and the pass rushing expertise of the Cleveland defensive line, Peters might give the team the best chance of keeping Geno Smith upright.

In addition, the Seahawks activated Dee Eskridge from his domestic violence arrest suspension, and in order to make room on the roster for Eskridge to return the team released Joey Hunt.