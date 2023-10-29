Seahawks vs. Browns: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds, and more

The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) are giving fans a blast from the past, and have their sights set on potentially entering November with the NFC West lead.

On throwback weekend at Lumen Field, the Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns (4-2) in a battle of two teams largely carried by the play of their defenses up to this point. Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out with a shoulder injury, so it’s PJ Walker time for a second start and third appearance on the season. Kareem Hunt is the starting running back after injury to Jerome Ford, who himself replaced Nick Chubb. It’s a banged up offense for Cleveland, but they can generate points with Myles Garrett’s destructive ways on the defensive side of the ball.

Seattle’s offense began the year stumbling out of the gates against the Los Angeles Rams, then seemingly righted the ship with 30+ point showings in consecutive games against the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, but they’ve now gone three straight weeks without scoring a 2nd half touchdown. The offensive line has been banged up and inconsistent, Geno Smith has had some recent troubles with turnovers, and the playcalling in the red zone has been questionable at times. It’s a great thing that the defense has stepped up and held the opposition to under 300 yards and under 20 points for three consecutive games, and Clint Hurtt’s group could be poised to do so again this week.

For all of the issues with the offense, if the Seahawks win and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle will be in first place in the NFC West. That seemed like a pipe dream a couple of weeks ago, but now it’s very much a possibility.

And did I mention it’s throwback day?

Here are all the details fans need on Seahawks vs. Browns, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston (sideline reporter: Pam Oliver)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 38.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions

Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): W 24-3 at New York Giants

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: L 17-13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7, 10/22: W 20-10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)