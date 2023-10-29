2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Browns, 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) host the Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Lumen Field on this special throwback day. Want to take a trip back to the 1990’s? The Seahawks have vintage uniforms donned for the first time, as well as the old Seahawks helmet logo and font styling. It should be a terrific atmosphere for something fans have been waiting to experience for a long time.

As for the game itself? Seattle is taking on a team with an elite defense but an offense quarterbacked by PJ Walker instead of Deshaun Watson. Injuries at running back mean that Kareem Hunt is the primary back, and he was a street free agent at the start of the season.

This has the makings of an ugly, low-scoring battle given the quality of defenses and the inconsistencies on offense. Whatever it takes for the Seahawks to get another W and potentially get the NFC West lead, we’ll take it.

SEA!!!

