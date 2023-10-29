Seahawks vs. Browns, Week 8: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) finish up their only consecutive home game stretch of the entire regular season with an important intra-conference showdown with the Cleveland Browns (4-2).

It’s throwback day in Seattle, with the players set to don the 1990’s inspired uniforms, while the end zones are painted with the old Seahawks logo and classic helmet. That nostalgic feeling of yesteryear is met with the present want of another win that, should the San Francisco 49ers drop a third straight game, would put the Seahawks in top spot in the NFC West. The Seahawks’ struggling 3rd down and red zone offense will have to get better soon, because Myles Garrett can wreck an offense on any down on any part of the field. Cleveland’s defense is one of the best in the NFL, and it’s had to be considering the inconsistent offense, which will be led on this occasion by quarterback PJ Walker and running back Kareem Hunt. Can Seattle’s defense take advantage of this and keep its own hot streak going? We’ll find out very soon!

This is a live updating summary of all the action, with a full recap and highlights coming once the game is over. Consider this more like a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you should still comment!), and refreshing this page will produce the latest information. When the game ends, this turns into a hangout/celebratory space/venting room for the comments section!

1st Quarter

The Browns got the ball first after Seattle deferred to the 2nd half. It was a swift three-and-out for PJ Walker and company, who were stymied on a 3rd and 2 run play with Jerome Ford. Geno Smith converted the first 3rd down of the game to Tyler Lockett to the 40, and then Kenneth Walker took off for a 45-yard run into the red zone.

Tyler Lockett’s 3rd catch of the drive resulted in a 1st and goal at the 2, as Geno avoided Myles Garrett and scrambled to find Tyler. On the next play, Jake Bobo took the jet sweep into the end zone! Yes, Jake Bobo!

After a 20-yard throw to Amari Cooper, Cleveland got into Seahawks territory. Two plays later, Jordyn Brooks came on a blitz and wrecked PJ Walker for the strip sack. Boye Mafe on the recovery for the first turnover at home all season!

The Seahawks got a 20-yard pass play to Tyler Lockett, and after a loss of 5 on an end-around with Dee Eskridge, Geno found Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 19-yard screen pass to set up 1st and goal. On 3rd and goal, Smith evaded pressure from Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, scrambled and found Lockett in the back of the end zone! DIME!

Cleveland responded with three straight screen plays that all worked. The first was to Kareem Hunt for 12, then Pierre Strong for 41, and then David Njoku for 18 and the touchdown. What a sequence for the Browns.

Geno Smith unleashed a deep ball to DK Metcalf into Cleveland territory. Perfect throw beating Martin Emerson Jr for 43 yards. The drive stalled from there but Jason Myers was perfect from 32.

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Jake Bobo 2-yard touchdown run - CLE 0, SEA 7

1st Quarter: Tyler Lockett 12-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - CLE 0, SEA 14

1st Quarter: David Njoku 18-yard touchdown pass from PJ Walker - CLE 7, SEA 14

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 32-yard field goal - CLE 7, SEA 17

Seahawks Injury Report

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks go on the road for a big meeting with the AFC North powerhouse Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, Nov. 5. Kickoff time is 10 AM PT on CBS.