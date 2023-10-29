88 miles per hour. Back to the past. Into the future. Our Seattle Seahawks face up against an inconsistent and formidable foe this afternoon. The Cleveland Browns will most likely present a dynamic defense coupled with an inspired, if not sometimes wobbly offense. Either side may let the emotions of the moment get the best of them, throwing off already slim margins. A “W” will be earned. Unforced errors and top-ten highlights have littered the ‘Hawks season thus far. How complete of a game will our squad express this afternoon? Where will our emotions sit after today’s game, whether victory or defeat? How cool are we going to look today doing all of the above? Thanks for being here. Let’s go, ‘Hawks.

#np power of love by huey lewis and the news

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Browns - Seaside Joe

'It's the 90's': Seaside Joe 1700

Defense, not just the throwbacks, has Seahawks thinking about the past - The Seattle Times

On a day the Seahawks are turning back the clock with their uniforms when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Lumen Field, they hope to continue unearthing the past on the field. It's a defense that could eventually draw comparisons to earlier in the Pete Carroll era. There are some asterisks that can be affixed to the defensive resurgence — playing against a backup QB against Arizona in Joshua Dobbs last Sunday and playing a struggling Giants offense that is one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.

Brock & Salk discuss Clark's return to Seahawks, his likely role - Seattle Sports

Brock & Salk discuss the Seattle Seahawks reuniting with Frank Clark and what they expect his instant role to be and moving forward.

What To Watch - 2023 Week 8: Seahawks vs. Browns - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 8 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With both teams possessing talented pass rushers capable of having a major impact on the game, including superstar Myles Garrett, play in the trenches will be vital for both the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns in Sunday's battle at Lumen Field.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy’s worst game was better than Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Let’s rile everyone up.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 Key Matchups - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing five key matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Buy/Sell Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Projections - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With the Arizona Cardinals set to take on the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow, we take a look at some fantasy football projections for the notable Cards.

Cardinals React: Arizona Cardinals fans want to see the team try and move on from some of their veteran players - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals fans want to see the team move on from some veterans at the trade deadline.

Rams keys to victory: Will Matthew Stafford be successful vs. Cowboys D - Turf Show Times

Keys to victory for the Rams to beat the Cowboys in Week 8

Los Angeles Rams 'Absolutely' Confident in K Lucas Havrisik After Brett Maher Cut - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided his early thoughts on kicker Lucas Havrisik, who was brought in to replace Brett Maher after a difficult showing last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Around The NFL

NFL injury tracker Week 8: Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to start; Kyler Murray closer to return; Daniel Jones, Deebo Samuel out - Yahoo Sports

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.

"Pretty quiet" at trade deadline - NBC Sports

The trade deadline arrives at 4:00 p.m.

The good and bad of the Colts and Gardner Minshew - ESPN

Minshew has thrown for a combined 634 yards, but he's also turned the ball over eight times in the last two games.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 8: Alvin Kamara's crazy usage - NFL.com

Can Alvin Kamara keep up record-breaking receiving volume? What's the deal with DeVonta Smith in Philly? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 8.

Rams-Cowboys, top rookie QBs, flexing Bears-Chargers in Week 8. Our NFL experts discuss - The Athletic

The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, Jeff Howe and Mike Sando dish on Week 8's games to watch.

NFL trade deadline 2023: All of the latest rumblings, including which teams are buyers and who they may target - CBSSports.com

Expect more movement across the league by Tuesday's deadline