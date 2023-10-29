 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks

After being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, Lockett is active for the Hawks, alongside Dee Eskridge, who recently returned from suspension.

By John Gilbert
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season has arrived, and that means that teams across the league have until 4:30pm New York time on Tuesday to make a move, should they wish to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline. However, before talk of trade deadline deals and moves that the Seattle Seahawks could make to improve their roster for the back half of the season, up first is a key matchup with the visiting 4-2 Cleveland Browns.

When the two teams take to the field at Lumen Field, the Seahawks will one again have both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett available. In addition, Dee Eskridge is active in his return from suspension after missing the first seven weeks of the season.

The full list of inactives for the Seahawks is:

  • WR Cody Thompson
  • OL Raiqwon O’Neal
  • OL Phil Haynes
  • OL McClendon Curtis
  • LB Drake Thomas
  • CB Kyu Blu Kelly

