A win is a win, and what a win that ended up being. The Seattle Seahawks stayed at home for the second consecutive week, this time playing host to the traveling Cleveland Browns. After an initial onslaught that made it look like the offense and defense were about to have a field day against the PJ Walker-led visitors, the Browns came roaring back, scoring a bevy of unanswered points on a defense that looked night-and-day different than the brick wall that showed up in the first few series. Then a major offensive slump — combined with an increasingly gassed defense — led to a stretch where things looked grim; but a timely turnover by Julian Love and a beautiful drive from the offense late in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks got to leave with the W. Meanwhile, the rival San Francisco 49ers got hammered by the Cincinnati Bengals (who are now 4-0 against the NFC West and 0-3 otherwise...), and they have now lost three straight. You know what that means...

The Seattle Seahawks are in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) October 29, 2023

But first of all, Dayna says exactly what we were all thinking, which can be represented visually in the graphic that follows:

How in the hell did they pull this off? — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) October 29, 2023

Never a doubt pic.twitter.com/D6r2BMnuPZ — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 29, 2023

Geno Smith has had his ups and downs lately, but that game winning drive showed how smooth he can operate when everything is clicking.

Geno Smith on the final drive



complete to Lockett for 7 yards

complete to DK for 9 yards

complete to Noah Fant for 27 yards

incomplete to DK

complete to JSN for 9-yard touchdown — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 29, 2023

Geno Smith's go-ahead Pass TD to Jaxon Smith-Njigba was his 3rd in the final minute of regulation or OT with the Seahawks.



That's the most of any player since 2022, surpassing Tom Brady and Matt Ryan. pic.twitter.com/vpAIwDrB3q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2023

You want to criticize Geno for some terrible decisions today? You should. You want to admit that he led a game-winning drive when everyone said he doesn’t come through in the clutch? You should. — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 29, 2023

Could it be??!!??

JSN scoring (!) off a screen (!!) feels like the lifting of a curse — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2023

Of course, a lot of people were just excited to see the Seahawks reclaim their rightful throne atop the NFC West.

Don’t look now but your NFC West leaders after 8 weeks: The Seattle @Seahawks — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 29, 2023

Turns out Jamal Adams plays Futbol as well.

Jamal Adams on game-changing interception: “I got that from Messi.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 29, 2023

I suppose you could say fans were happy to see the rest of the division faltering, particularly the loathsome LA Rams who are 3-5 after the Dallas Cowboys put the hammer down. Even some Niners folks joined in to share their feelings on the state of their own team.

Since he was traded to the Rams Matt Stafford leads the NFL in pick-sixes thrown btw — free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) October 29, 2023

Should someone check on 49er fans?! — Jenn Brown (@jennteichert1) October 29, 2023

Poor run defense didn’t lose this game, David. Brock Purdy did. You can admit it. https://t.co/Dwu3ow5E3w — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023

Of course, we need to acknowledge that this team has some serious inconsistencies that they need to correct if they want to reach the next level, and a lot of it could start with the playcalling.

Great W for the #Seahawks.



I know there are injuries to OL. That isn’t easy.



But something has to change with the offense. Geno with 37 dropbacks? (I know some were screens but)



We’ve seen recurring issues, lulls, stalls: Seattle won’t be able to keep getting away with it — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 29, 2023

Some notes from the #Seahawks

win



The JSN bubble game continues to get better and better



In 4th qtr, Hawks moved the ball well with running on big TE packages, and the hurry up offense. Hurry up looked good in 2nd qtr as well before INT.



Seahawks need to lean on these things — Michael Thompson (@michaelt_05) October 29, 2023

Now they head eastward to take on the Baltimore Ravens!