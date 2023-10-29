A win is a win, and what a win that ended up being. The Seattle Seahawks stayed at home for the second consecutive week, this time playing host to the traveling Cleveland Browns. After an initial onslaught that made it look like the offense and defense were about to have a field day against the PJ Walker-led visitors, the Browns came roaring back, scoring a bevy of unanswered points on a defense that looked night-and-day different than the brick wall that showed up in the first few series. Then a major offensive slump — combined with an increasingly gassed defense — led to a stretch where things looked grim; but a timely turnover by Julian Love and a beautiful drive from the offense late in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks got to leave with the W. Meanwhile, the rival San Francisco 49ers got hammered by the Cincinnati Bengals (who are now 4-0 against the NFC West and 0-3 otherwise...), and they have now lost three straight. You know what that means...
WE GOTTA SAY IT WAS A GOOD DAY!#GoHawks x @AAA_Washington pic.twitter.com/qAH2ItbSlG— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023
The Seattle Seahawks are in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.— Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) October 29, 2023
But first of all, Dayna says exactly what we were all thinking, which can be represented visually in the graphic that follows:
How in the hell did they pull this off?— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) October 29, 2023
Never a doubt pic.twitter.com/D6r2BMnuPZ— Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 29, 2023
Geno Smith has had his ups and downs lately, but that game winning drive showed how smooth he can operate when everything is clicking.
Geno Smith on the final drive— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 29, 2023
complete to Lockett for 7 yards
complete to DK for 9 yards
complete to Noah Fant for 27 yards
incomplete to DK
complete to JSN for 9-yard touchdown
Geno Smith's go-ahead Pass TD to Jaxon Smith-Njigba was his 3rd in the final minute of regulation or OT with the Seahawks.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2023
That's the most of any player since 2022, surpassing Tom Brady and Matt Ryan. pic.twitter.com/vpAIwDrB3q
You want to criticize Geno for some terrible decisions today? You should. You want to admit that he led a game-winning drive when everyone said he doesn’t come through in the clutch? You should.— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 29, 2023
Could it be??!!??
JSN scoring (!) off a screen (!!) feels like the lifting of a curse— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2023
Of course, a lot of people were just excited to see the Seahawks reclaim their rightful throne atop the NFC West.
Don’t look now but your NFC West leaders after 8 weeks: The Seattle @Seahawks— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 29, 2023
Unreal https://t.co/Yfw3nU4kkj— ✂️Anxious Millenial Cowboy✂️ (@Anxious2KCowboy) October 29, 2023
Turns out Jamal Adams plays Futbol as well.
Jamal Adams on game-changing interception: “I got that from Messi.”— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 29, 2023
I suppose you could say fans were happy to see the rest of the division faltering, particularly the loathsome LA Rams who are 3-5 after the Dallas Cowboys put the hammer down. Even some Niners folks joined in to share their feelings on the state of their own team.
Another perfect weekend! https://t.co/PcpEsLQaHx— Brandan Schulze (@SeaHawkersPod) October 29, 2023
Since he was traded to the Rams Matt Stafford leads the NFL in pick-sixes thrown btw— free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) October 29, 2023
Should someone check on 49er fans?!— Jenn Brown (@jennteichert1) October 29, 2023
Poor run defense didn’t lose this game, David. Brock Purdy did. You can admit it. https://t.co/Dwu3ow5E3w— Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023
Of course, we need to acknowledge that this team has some serious inconsistencies that they need to correct if they want to reach the next level, and a lot of it could start with the playcalling.
Great W for the #Seahawks.— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 29, 2023
I know there are injuries to OL. That isn’t easy.
But something has to change with the offense. Geno with 37 dropbacks? (I know some were screens but)
We’ve seen recurring issues, lulls, stalls: Seattle won’t be able to keep getting away with it
Some notes from the #Seahawks— Michael Thompson (@michaelt_05) October 29, 2023
win
The JSN bubble game continues to get better and better
In 4th qtr, Hawks moved the ball well with running on big TE packages, and the hurry up offense. Hurry up looked good in 2nd qtr as well before INT.
Seahawks need to lean on these things
Now they head eastward to take on the Baltimore Ravens!
