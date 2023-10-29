Pete Carroll livid after no call on Geno Smith interception

The Seattle Seahawks lead the Cleveland Browns 17-14 and will get the ball to start the second half of a game they once led 14-0. However, as the Hawks were driving and looking to enter the red zone late in the first half, quarterback Geno Smith tossed an interception that gave the Browns the ball back.

After the interception Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was seen on the sidelines livid and lighting up the refs about something, but exactly what could not be discerned. Looking at the replay, however, it appears what had Carroll irked to end the first half should have been readily apparent, especially to the refs.

Was wondering what Pete Carroll was so upset about after the interception. of course, it could have just been the turnover.



Or perhaps... pic.twitter.com/71ZDCPYPhH — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 29, 2023

The right defensive end for the Browns, Myles Garrett, was clearly lined up in the neutral zone at the time of the snap, meaning the interception should not have counted as it should have been a free play. It’s in the books now, as the teams take the field for the second half, but it won’t be a surprise if this is one of the plays that the Seahawks bring to the attention of the league office this week when it comes to the referees.