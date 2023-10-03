Join the Field Gulls Second Chance Survivor League

The calendar has flipped to October and the 2023 NFL season is well underway. The Seattle Seahawks started the season with a dud of a performance against the division rival Los Angeles Rams, but righted the ship afterwards and are well positioned to compete for a playoff spot in the weak NFC. The bevy of early season surprises and upsets across the league knocked a lot of Field Gulls readers out of the 2023 Survivor contest, but a second shot a championship glory now awaits.

For those interested, there was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, however, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password. After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

The Prize

There is a $100 prize for the winner of the Field Gulls second-chance contest!

Good luck to everyone!

