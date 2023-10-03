Folks, our Seattle Seahawks got it done last night. Sometimes sloppy, sometimes goofy, sometimes downright mean, the ‘Hawks found a way to dominate the New York Football Giants and their limited approach. Once the game really got going, which maybe wasn’t until the 2nd half, the Seahawks found their rhythm on both sides of the ball. This team still has a lot to work on in terms of 3rd-down efficiency and cleaning up a few things here and there on D. Otherwise, are you as excited as I am to face a wounded Bengals team in 2 weeks? Holy heck. Let’s go. Links below!

Seahawks News

Jamal Adams furious with NFL concussion worker on sideline - Larry Brown Sports

Jamal Adams had to be separated from the NFL's concussion advisor on the sideline during the first quarter of his Seattle Seahawks game.

Here are five takeaways from the Seahawks' 24-3 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football | krem.com

Behind a dominant performance from rookie Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks dominated the Giants in a convincing victory.

Instant reaction: Seahawks beat Giants & a star is born « Seahawks Draft Blog

Devon Witherspoon, a star is born

Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon returns 1st pick for TD, has 2 sacks - Seattle Sports

After recording two sacks, Seattle Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon got his first NFL interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Giants 24-3, improve to 3-1 - Seattle Sports

Watch the key plays from the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4 play.

Seahawks beat Giants on MNF, defense steals the show - ESPN

The Seahawks move to a 3-1 record on the season while the Giants drop to 1-3.

Instant Lookback: Seahawks Defense Dominates With 11 Sacks On Daniel Jones To Tie Franchise Record - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks defense recorded 11 sacks on the evening, tying a franchise record set back in 1986.

Geno Smith returns from knee injury, leads Seahawks to victory vs. Giants - The Athletic

Drew Lock replaced Smith at quarterback. Smith went to the medical tent before exiting to the locker room.

Seattle Seahawks Blowout New York Giants Thanks To Elite Defensive Showing - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks got the best performance of the year from their defense en route to beating the New York Giants.

NFC West News

49ers news: 5 Winners and 1 loser from the Niners win over the Cardinals - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was so good on Sunday that he’s listed twice under our Winners section

Strength of the 49ers Lies With the Offense, Not Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers have transformed from a defensive team to an offensive team.

Arizona Cardinals Make Roster Moves After Week 4 Loss vs 49ers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made the following roster moves after their Week 4 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Red Rain Podcast: Dobbs Delivers Despite Defensive Doldrums - Revenge of the Birds

In this week’s episode Kyle "L’ll Rock" Ledbetter, who attended the game with his brother, and I discuss what went wrong and what went right for the Cardinals’ in their 35-16 loss to the 49ers....

Rams-Colts PFF Grades: Matthew Stafford leads NFL in big-time throws - Turf Show Times

Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford headline LA’s top performers on offense

Did Puka Nacua Get Matthew Stafford Hurt? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had to gut out the final 31 minutes of game time due to an injury, and it was revealed who the culprit may have been.

Around The NFL

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to return to practice this week - ESPN

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice Wednesday, coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

Bills’ championship window closing? We’ll see about that: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Buffalo has some similarities to the Andy Reid Eagles, Detroit has similarities to its head coach and more from around the NFL in Week 4.

NFL Week 4 overreactions and reality checks: Has the game passed Bill Belichick by? Are Dolphins paper tigers? - CBSSports.com

Which storylines from Week 4 are overreactions and which are reality?

NFL Week 4: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Los Angeles Chargers edge defender Khalil Mack headline PFF's NFL Week 4 Team of the Week.