Backup quarterback Drew Lock joined the festivities on Monday Night, leading a touchdown drive over the New York Giants while Geno Smith sat out the final minutes of the first half.

Turns out, the Seattle Seahawks weren’t all that far from needing Lock to finish the entire game.

The tackle that knocked Smith out, about halfway through the second quarter, took him out of bounds and did some damage to his right knee. It’s the play that got Smith penalized quite a while later as he continued to voice his frustration towards the Giants in what was an unexpectedly heated, physical, chippy contest.

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith told @saltersl that the Isaiah Simmons tackle was a "dirty play" and there's "no place in this sport for that."



"I don't respect that type of stuff. You don't need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines."pic.twitter.com/rhgMHTpT9a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

Isaiah Simmons made the tackle and threw his body weight towards the ground and Geno’s legs after bringing him out of bounds.

Tuesday morning, coach Pete Carroll admitted that the play was quite close to being catastrophic for Smith. They’re holding their breath at the moment that it doesn’t worsen, but hopes are he’s going to be alright.

Pete Carroll, on with @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk early this morning, said it appears Geno Smith avoided a serious knee injury last night. "Think so. Think so. He went back in the game and was able to get back out there, so I think so. It was a really scary moment." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 3, 2023

Carroll continued to expand on that thought, adding some thoughts on how he wants that type of play out of the game, caring about the safety of his players far more than whether it should have been a penalty or not.

In Smith’s absence, Lock went 2/6 and had Noah Fant pick up 51 of his 63 yards by tightroping down the right sideline for an awesome play.

But Smith was able to return, and now with a bye week we’ll hope for his knee to fully recover, as well as an offensive lineman or two, and see what this already potent offense can do with a little bit more health behind it when they play the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks.