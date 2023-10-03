The Seattle Seahawks thoroughly humiliated the New York Giants with a level of defense we’ve not seen a whole lot of against any team over the past several seasons. On a night when almost the entire offensive line was hurt and Geno Smith even got dinged up, the Seahawks defense even outscored the Giants on their way to a 24-3 victory at MetLife Stadium. Even if the Giants are awful, the Seahawks had a role in making them look terrible and didn’t piss around and make the game a nail-biter at the end like we’re used to seeing.

It’s Enemy Reaction time, and it’s always something special when we turn our attention to New Yorkers. Big Blue View, you’re on Broadway today!

Seahawks stymie Daniel Jones on 4th and 1 sneak (0-0)

Giants stop Seahawks on 4th and 1 in the red zone (14-3 SEA)

Jason Myers misses 53-yard field goal (14-3 SEA)

BONUS Reaction: You know who...

Daniel Jones sacked one last time (24-3 SEA Final)

Post-Game: The Giants are already knocking on death’s door (Steve Serby, New York Post)

It can take a football team too long to forge and find its identity, and a season can be left in ruins until it does. The Giants needed to make a statement on Monday night about who they are and what they can be, before the What-Have-You-Done-For-Us-Lately? police arrested them for impersonating a playoff team. Here was their statement: We are no playoff team. Not today. Maybe not tomorrow either. We are sad sacks. The Giants, abominable 24-3 losers to the Seahawks, are already knocking on death’s door. What looks like the proverbial nail in the Big Blue coffin — with road games against the Dolphins and Bills and a 1-5 start looking inevitable — was Daniel Jones, under siege or running for his life all night and lucky his head wasn’t detached from his body, delivering not a $40 million throw, but a 40-cent throw intended for Parris Campbell that resulted in a 97-yard pick-six for rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seahawks 21, Giants 3.

Post-Game: The roof has caved in (Eric Kennedy, Big Blue Interactive)

The roof has caved in on the New York Giants 2023 season. With 11 days to prepare, in an utterly despicable display, the Giants were out-played and out-coached by an injury-depleted Seattle Seahawks team that did not play particularly well themselves. The game was not as close as the 24-3 final score. The Giants are now 1-3. While the special teams unit played like canine excrement with a muffed punt and multiple penalties, the primary culprit on the night was a completely dysfunctional offense that handed the Seahawks two touchdowns. Not to be outdone, the defense also allowed a killer 75-yard drive late in the first half to the back-up quarterback, Drew Lock.

Post-Game Video: Daniel Jones was awful (Boomer and Gio, WFAN)

Enemy Preaction: Cincinnati Bengals

Early bye weeks seem to irk fans because that typically means not having any rest for the most crucial portions of the regular season. In this instance, the injuries necessitate that early bye and the Seahawks should benefit tremendously as a result. We should get a lot of reinforcements back for the Cincinnati game and beyond, and hopefully that means we start to see Seattle play its best football. This has been one hell of a response to that opening day disaster against the Los Angeles Rams, and they will have to keep winning to maintain touching distance with the San Francisco 49ers.

