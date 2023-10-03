Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 104: Dick Fain

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~
—
KJR’s sports talk radio host sits down with Jacson and Mike to chop up Seattle’s huge Monday night victory in New York (4:10), defensive studs stepping up (15:37), the offense’s identity and adaptability (33:55), and where the Seahawks slot in compared to the NFL’s best teams (58:51).
—
YOUTUBE
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
—
If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the over 250+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.
YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts
Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin
Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook
Loading comments...