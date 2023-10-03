 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Seahawks defense crushes Giants in 24-3 romp

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 104: Dick Fain

KJR’s radio host breaks down the Seahawks’ huge win on Monday night, and a whole lot more

By Jacson Bevens
KJR’s sports talk radio host sits down with Jacson and Mike to chop up Seattle’s huge Monday night victory in New York (4:10), defensive studs stepping up (15:37), the offense’s identity and adaptability (33:55), and where the Seahawks slot in compared to the NFL’s best teams (58:51).

